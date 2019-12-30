Rescuers fight to save wildlife as forest fires worsen in Australia – National

Loading...

An opossum, badly burned by bushfires in the Blue Mountains of Australia, sprinkles water from a bowl as its rescuer gently holds it in a towel, while in a nearby house, a bandaged kangaroo is rocked like a baby by another caregiver.

As Australia fights forest fires that have destroyed more than 4 million hectares in five states, volunteers are trying to save wild animals caught in the inferno.

Australia's scrubland is home to a number of native animals, including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, possums, wombats and echidnas. Officials fear that 30 percent of a koala colony on the country's northeast coast, or between 4,500 and 8,400, has been lost in the recent fires.

The authorities don't have exact numbers on how many native animals were killed, but experts say it is likely to be in the millions.

Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES), said it was very worrying that rescue workers were not getting as many animal patients as they would expect.

"We don't get that many animals to look after," Burgess told Reuters when she was holding the injured brush tail possum. "So we are concerned that they will not be cared for because they are basically no longer there."

Reptile expert Neville Burns, who looks after a red-bellied black snake that was saved in the Blue Mountains, fears that animal populations will not recover for years.

"I see that the reptile population in the region will suffer enormous destruction. This applies to birds, mammals and everything else." I think the damage will be visible for years, ”he said.

With limited government funding, WIRES relies heavily on public donations and the goodwill of volunteers like Burgess who look after the animals in their own four walls.

The Burgess-managed opossum was found in the rural town of Clarence in the World Heritage region of the Blue Mountains, about 100 km west of Sydney.

Another WIRES rescuer, Tracy Dodd, takes care of the scalded kangaroo that was found in the same town where several houses were destroyed by fire.

"He was sitting under a bush and his mother was not too far away, but he was obviously not good enough to jump around," said Dodd as he rocked the kangaroo. "He had a lot of fluids and now he's going to the vet."

WIRES and other groups usually keep people from feeding wild animals, but forest fires have caused them to change this advice to encourage people to provide much-needed food and water.

Photos and videos on social media in the past few weeks have shown how dehydrated animals crawl in residential pools and bird baths.

Burgess hopes that she will rescue her possum patient in time, especially since she discovered that the small marsupial was carrying a passenger.

"As soon as we opened the bag, a tiny hand with claws came out, so yes, there is a little finger – a very little baby with no possum," said Burgess. "So she's a wild mother who clearly did her best for her bladder."

