Rescued man, quoted after abseiling in Yellowstone Canyon

Shutterstock

Bills, Mont. (AP) – A 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued in Yellowstone National Park after rappelling down a deep ravine. He could then no longer get out after leaving his rope to get a backpack that he had dropped.

Winamac’s Dave Christensen was unharmed in the January 6 incident, but has been documented in court records for disorderly behavior and illegal off-trail walking in the Yellowstone Grand Canyon.

He has scheduled a trial on February 3rd. A call to a phone number provided for Christensen rang unanswered on Saturday.

Article below …

Christensen was just before the end of his 110-meter rope in the gorge, which in places is more than 366 meters deep when he dropped his backpack.

He slid down the canyon wall to regain it and then couldn’t climb up again. A friend who communicated with him from above via radio confirmed that he was not injured and called for help after about two hours, Powell said.

A rescuer was lowered 244 meters to Christensen, and it took four hours to raise them both in blowing snow and freezing temperatures, officials said.

“It was a long, slow stretch to get him back up,” said Powell. “The rescuer had to work his way through really deep snow.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.