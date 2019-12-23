Rescue mission offers a free family meal on Christmas Eve

Loading...

(Wyoming Rescue Mission, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo – The Wyoming rescue mission serves a special Christmas meal Tuesday.

According to a mission statement, a number of community members and state officials will serve meals tomorrow, which will start at 11:30 a.m.

The statement said the mission saw 809 new visits this year, up from 426 in 2018.

"This Christmas is a critical time for so many families and individuals experiencing homelessness," said executive director Brad Hopkins in the release. "

“They are cold, heartbroken and hungry. Showing compassion to our neighbors in need at this time of year is essential to sharing hope and encouragement with so many people who desperately need it. "

The mission is counting on donations to help feed the homeless, the statement said.