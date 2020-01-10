Republicans, relive your wildest Iraq war fantasies

Loading...

Is it just me, or does part of the rhetoric conveyed by the Republicans remind us of the period preceding the war in Iraq? You know, after September 11, when the Americans who dared to question the strategy and tactics of war could be told: “You are either with us or against us …”

We see it when Lindsey Graham says that Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul “strengthen the enemy.” This is evident when Nikki Haley suggests that the Democrats “mourn” the death of Qassem Soleimani – and when Representative Doug Collins says that the Dems are “in love with the terrorists.” And we see it when Liz Cheney says that the resolution of war powers dishonors all members of the American armed forces. We see it when Lou Dobbs compares Mike Lee to Benedict Arnold. It’s almost like when Bob Novak and Pat Buchanan were labeled “antipatriotic preservatives”.

In the run-up to the war in Iraq, Republicans would have been better served by calling more, not less, to skepticism. Indeed, we would all have benefited from a little more control over issues like … I don’t know … if Iraq really had weapons of mass destruction.

.