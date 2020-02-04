Republicans have one last chance not to look like total patsies

Republicans have shamed themselves by making sure witnesses were not allowed to testify during the Senate deposition process, but there is still a way to prevent them from looking like complete patsies: they can censor Trump because of his abuse of power and formally warn him not to do it again.

Joe Manchin, the West Virginia democrat who was considered one of the few party members who could vote against the President’s articles, argued for a resolution to censor Trump on Monday. In my opinion, there are at least three reasons for Republicans to introduce and support their own resolution to do exactly that.

First, it is consistent with the rhetoric of many GOP senators. Consider, for example, the statement by Lamar Alexander, the retiring senator whose vote against witnesses made the acquittal of Trump a fait accompli. “[T] Here is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the high bar of the US Constitution for an unassailable crime,” he said in his statement.

