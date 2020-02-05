When Republicans crave domestic surveillance that they describe as a massive violation of the civil liberties of Donald Trump’s employees, it was not seen when FBI Director Christopher Wray made his first appearance on Capitol Hill since the ministry’s damn inspector of Justice general report on the Trump-Russia investigation.

That is a real problem, given that several intrusive surveillance measures in Section 215 of the PATRIOT Act 2001 expire next month. One of those measures, the determination of business administration, allows a broad FBI collection of records of service providers about a research objective. without ever knowing that purpose about it.

But few Republicans at Wednesday’s hearing who have spoken of insulting FBI surveillance in the Trump-Russia probe, known as Crossfire Hurricane, told Wray that they would cost him section 215. It was reminiscent of how the Trump Republicans and House Intelligence spent 2017 railing against surveillance of Trump’s allies before the most comprehensive provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is re-approved in January 2018.

Wray, who testified before the House Judicial Commission, received rough treatment from Republican members of the panel. Above his head, the findings of Inspector General Michael Horowitz hung that the FBI had misrepresented information to the secret surveillance court that was relevant to continuing surveillance of Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

But Wray had a script and he sticked to it. He refused to characterize every aspect of Horowitz’s investigation when lawmakers from both parties tried to request a sound bite that could help or hurt Trump. Instead, he repeated variations on a theme: Horowitz’s report “described behavior that is unacceptable and not representative of the FBI as an institution.”

Several Republicans from the panel, who have read Horowitz, describe FBI officials who misrepresent their basis for continued surveillance before a court that almost always hears exclusively from the government, found that frustrating. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) accused the “systemic problems” of the FBI. Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ) referred to Rosemary Collyer FISA court judge, who said the Horowitz report “questions whether information in other FBI applications is reliable.” More blunt, Tom McClintock said. California to Wray: “I don’t trust your agency anymore.”

But that lack of confidence ends where the PATRIOT Act begins. Commission ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins (GA) said, “We need to re-authorize the expired PATRIOT provisions,” even though Collins was a rare Republican who contextualized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 as a congressional response to the unconstitutional surveillance of the intelligence services of peaceful demonstrators and others. Wray took the opening of Collins to agree that the PATRIOT provisions were “not related” to the Carter Page case.

That’s true. But it oversees Collyer’s broader point about how the Page case is affecting the reliability of the FBI in its other large-scale surveillance requests before its court. And surveillance authorized by FISA is not the outer limit of the FBI’s surveillance powers. In October it was announced that the court ruled that the FBI without guarantees to America’s data recorded in dragnets of the National Security Agency were so massively exaggerated that they threatened constitutional freedoms.

Collins, to his credit, continued to ask Wray if a “macro-level” FISA study was needed. But Wray wiped that off. The director said he was “suspicious of any kind of change that would have unintended consequences.”

That was it for most Republicans in the committee. Instead, they wanted Wray to commit to firing FBI officials, often denounced by Trump, involved in Trump Russia’s investigation, most of whom have already left the office. “I hope you’ve considered there is a criminal debt,” Biggs told Wray. “Many people in my district have completely lost faith” in the FBI, said Debbie Lesko from Arizona, who said that “you might be able to (make public)” when agents involved in the Russian investigation get disciplined.

A partial exception came from Armstrong, who noted that “FISA authorization” was on the way, just like Jim Jordan (R-OH), but Jordan quickly turned away from approving the expiration date of PATRIOT Act. A more substantial exception came from the Virginia Republican Ben Cline, who pointed to the PATRIOT expirations in March and said: “It is of utmost importance that we ensure that American civil liberties and the fair trial are not inhibited in any way “

Wray told Cline that returning to the higher pre-PATRIOT Act standards that the FBI has specific, articulate facts that domestic surveillance targets are agents of a foreign power “would be a sad day for America.”

Civil liberties expressed their own frustration that legislators directed their anger at the small cohort of Americans tied to Trump, whose liberties were endangered, ignoring the unprecedented millions of Americans who lived a generation with their privacy compromised by their own safety device.

“Collins’ ranking of members asked FBI director Wray if the civil liberties of people are now protected by FISA. As any civil liberties advocate will tell you, the answer is emphatically “no,” said Sean Vitka, advisor to the Demand Progress Digital Rights Group. “The DOJ Inspector General’s report revealed worrying issues to be resolved, but Congress, and in particular the House Judiciary Committee, is wrong to remember Carter Page, but forgets the millions of innocent people who have been spied unjustly under this and previous administrations. “

Vitka supports a dual bill, proposed by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), which imposes substantial restrictions on information that the FBI can collect and use under Article 215 and extends security measures for related supervisory authorities. “In fact, the House Judiciary Committee should make it clear to the hawks that guard that nothing weaker than the Private Records Act of the Safeguarding Americans will come to the floor under his supervision,” he said.

Jake Laperruque, from the Project on Government Oversight, said that “concerns about the Carter Page FISA warrants” provided an impetus to supervisory reform, such as the Wyden law.

“If the members talking about Crossfire Hurricane now want their complaints to be taken seriously,” Laperruque said, “this is the kind of reform legislation they should support.”

