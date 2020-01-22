Republicans block offer to call Bolton before Trump's impeachment process

The offer to call a former national security advisor before impeaching President Donald Trump was blocked by Republican senators.

To illustrate early the partiality of the impeachment process, the Republican-controlled Senate declined a number of democratic offers to convene witnesses and to summon White House documents to the trial.

The Senate voted against President Trump’s convincing former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who testified together with former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mr. Bolton, who had been removed from office in September, had previously announced that if he was forced to do so, he would testify in the trial.

In the meantime, the Senate declined offers to summon documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the Budget Office.

She also voted to postpone the debate on the convening of witnesses until the middle of the process.

The senators voted partisan, the Republicans won 53:47.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused the Republican senators of “facilitating a cover-up.”

President Trump is charged with abuse of power and Congress disability.

He is accused of freezing Congress-approved aid to Ukraine to put pressure on the country’s president to investigate hopeful Democratic President Joe Biden – and to prevent an investigation into the allegations.

The final impeachment vote in the Senate, in which it is decided whether Mr Trump is guilty, is expected to be partisan, and the president is therefore unlikely to resign.

Additional reporting from IRN