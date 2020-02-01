Republicans bless Trump’s crimes: he did it, get over it

Zach Gibson / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 1967, Lamar Alexander came to Washington from his hometown of Tennessee to serve as an assistant to Howard Baker, the republican senator from his home state who later helped unmask the White House ties that sealed the fate of President Richard Nixon. Alexander is now ending his career as a successor to Baker in the Senate by helping President Donald Trump conceal damn evidence of what the senator himself described as a plan to “undermine” faith in the principle of equal justice under the law.

In addition, Alexander allowed other Republican senators to borrow his own long-held reputation for honesty and fairness as a cover for their almost party vote for a sham trial of Trump, without any witnesses.

A few weeks ago, Alexander promised that the Senate trial would meet a higher standard than the impeachment procedure of the House, which he considered a “circus.” He promised to “study the report” to determine “if we need additional evidence.” 23 o’clock last night, Alexander stated that there was no need for the Senate to receive additional testimony because the House had actually done a phenomenal task.

