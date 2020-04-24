Republicans are pushing for economic growth; Democrats are cautious

(AP Photo / Meg Kinnard, File) FILE – This Monday, April 13, 2020, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was speaking to reporters during the Coronavirus epidemic in West Columbia, SC announcing plans to start reopening his state amid the latest Coronavirus outbreaks, McMaster cited economic damage. go on: “South Carolina is a business,” he announced this week, raising restrictions on department stores, florists, music stores and other businesses that were previously considered to be. not. come. His decision comes outside of a recently released federal policy approving a 14-day failure that has not been seen in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – An announcement to launch its statewide tour, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster alluded to the ongoing economic devastation from coronavirus epidemics.

“South Carolina business is a business,” he announced this week as he raised barriers to shops, florists, music stores and some other businesses that were considered unimportant.

In the same vein, the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Linda Bell, urged the second person for economic recovery but added a quick glance: “The risk of exposure remains for everyone,” he said.

It is a critical situation playing out across the country as governors are proving to eliminate jobs and rising unemployment and warnings of public health officials to lift the law. home now can resume the COVID-19 launch.

In the meantime, as a group of protesters has spread high enough to support discriminatory legislation, recent polls find that most Americans believe it is unacceptable to stop following social norms. at any time.

The economy is clear: Labor figures released Thursday reflect the dire situation of the unemployed, while one in six Americans has lost their jobs due to the epidemic. In South Carolina, more than 14% of labor force workers have been declared unemployed as a result of the outbreak.

But most state officials admit they haven’t seen much of the important signs that government guidelines recommend before restarting, such as having a robust system in place for testing and finding contacts that are good for the virus.

The difference in how governors respond to this is largely dependent on their political affiliation, and most Republican leaders continue to move on despite differences, while many Democratic governors have used support.

McMaster and other Republicans, most notably Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, has rushed to the podium of President Donald Trump’s call to resume U.S. economy. – just to make the President question the nature of the act.

Last weekend, Trump used Twitter to encourage his supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors. But in Wenezde, Trump took a critical stance, saying he was “convinced” that Kemp’s aggressive plans to reopen tents, criminal houses, tattoo homes, gyms and other businesses on Friday.

Kemp did not disappoint. McMaster said he trusts the people in the state to do everything possible to maintain safety and not develop the disease.

I am confident that business entrepreneurs who decide to move will pursue the lowest performance, which results in the health and well-being of employees and customers, ”Kemp wrote in a tweet Wednesday night in response to President Trump’s criticism.

In defending his decision, Kemp also said his state’s efforts to promote the experiment and chase the virus. McMaster has proposed to start contacting contacts at the end of the season, but has not elaborated.

In Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said his decision to rehabilitate liquor stores, hair salons, hairdressers and breeders as early as Friday was in line with a proposal approved by the White House by the White House. and data showing hospitals in the state. has been restored. But the decision was criticized as “urgent” by the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

George Monks, the group’s chief executive, said in a statement to the group, Dr. George Monks, said that “there is no widespread trial, a steady increase in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths over the last week.” “According to the Trump administration, the state should not start this process until they see a two-week highway on COVID-19, and we are close here.”

In Tennessee, public safety officials are defending Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reopen a number of businesses as of May 1, citing lower levels and an increase in favorable cases.

What these governors have failed to do is significantly better than their Democratic counterparts in California, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, who say they will start their decision-making and economic recovery in the future. public health data Right to control the virus.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said, “This will be slower than any of us would like, but it is the only way to protect the health and life of Oregonians.”

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, one of the first states to have admitted to their illness in January, said that any return to public life would occur in small steps and only after the state had completed the federal mandate. including adequate testing and immunization.

He said this week, “To change the current system is going to be a terrible thing.”

Gavin Newsom of California has outlined its decision-making process and reducing barriers as a “health first” way.

He recently allowed surgery to resume, but warned the state of nearly 40 million residents that, while recognizing the desire to return to work and regain a sense of morality, soon lift the law. would be a public health offense.

“This is a time where science, public health – not politics – is going to be a leader, a place where we can challenge, enjoy evidence, where we have no ideas in any way. .

McMaster, one of the last people to implement a home rule and is now one of the first to open his state, said he has no intention to threaten residents. But he said it is imperative that people return to work. He has said that federal guidelines are advisory, not mandatory.

He said, “Our aim is to save lives, but also to save jobs and save families and save the future based on these businesses that are deeply affected,”

Press writers Jeff Amy from Atlanta; Chris Grygiel of Seattle; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee; Sean Murphy of Oklahoma City; Kathleen Ronayne of Sacramento, California; and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.