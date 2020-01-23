Republican senators can save Trump, but Trump has already f * cked them

Despite all his cognitive deficits, his dazzling ignorance and his subtle transplant, Donald Trump excels in one area: the show. No democrat on the political scene can compete with him in the creation of monstrous shitshows, cringetastrophies and moments dear to dad to go to managed care of pure gantry spectacle.

All the cultural cleavages, political tribalism and ideologically segregated media silos that made Trumpism possible are now converging in a singular moment of political danger rapidly approaching for this nation, where a handful of senators will be required to make the most fateful decision to their lives.

They will almost certainly fail this test, and the nation – the rigged rules that Mitch McConnell presented on Monday have eliminated any lingering doubts about it. Yet, as they do so often, Democrats believe that this trial against Trump will be conducted and won on the facts, reason, honor and power of the institutions to stand the line against corruption, crime and chaos.

But the Republicans are planning a show, not a trial. The sooner the Democrats start to realize this, the better for them.

Trump’s legal team, comprising not one but two of Jeffrey Epstein’s advocates, was not selected on the basis of his academic prowess, knowledge or experience, but on his notoriety and willingness to work for this shameless criminal. His biggest names represent Trump not in spite of, but because of the fact that they are flashy media characters.

Democrats will have to show not only expertise on the subject, but also passion and fire in this context. They will need to bring more energy and direction to the Senate floor. Trump and McConnell don’t hide their cards: the rules are for suckers; dignity is for brands; and it’s a fight, not a debate society.

Republican senators follow the example of Donald and the Turtle, treating the impeachment process not as the forum of response and responsibility that Americans seek, but as a blow. Martha McSally, who seems determined to ignite in purple Arizona, gave up the game when she tried to transform her snippy outburst of anger, entirely assigned to CNN’s Manu Raju, into a fundraising blitz. Ted Cruz, researching the world as the cumulative result of cascading replication errors from Wolverine cloning too often, posts performative fan club videos of Drama Queen for Trump. Why not burn the Republic to defend Trump and make it a sweet bank of email marketing?

Democrats should stop falling into stupid bluff and calls to put Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff at the helm. The White House and McConnell really don’t want to open the door to witnesses, and this is a transparent bullying tactic and an attempt to divert attention from the president’s trial which has been indicted for his conduct.

Republicans are looking for a circus, not solemnity, to provide the fuel for outrage motivating the base for the Trump and Fox News campaign. (But I repeat myself.)

As things get started next week, expect a lot of tense, trampling and scandalized moments why-I-declare habitual suspects who combine Trump worship with camera addiction. Expect all the frowns, concern and willpower of the Squishy Six in the Senate. Expect McConnell to rule with an iron fist and charge this thing down for a hard landing. Don’t expect the facts of the case to matter in the trial itself.

Democrats, you cannot shame the Republicans in the Senate. There are no questions that will lead them to the truth, because Trump’s absolute and corrosive corruption requires that they humble themselves with thin defenses like lies and Trump’s abuse of power. Washington’s media model of asking questions with the presumption that they will be answered in good faith was pushed to the breaking point by the Trump era.

Sure, they’re scared of Trump out of the usual Fear of Mean Tweets, but they’re absolutely terrified of Mitch McConnell, keeper of the Republican National Senate Committee wallet, and a straight bastard if he is crossed by members of his own caucus.

No editorial pressure from local newspapers will take them back an inch. Letters at their offices will be shredded. Emails will be ignored. Unless their constituents are in their offices and on their faces in large numbers, they intend to simply wait for Mitch to blow up the final bugle and put the indictment on the ground.

The only chance to get even the Susan Collinses from the GOP is to increase the pain, increase the volume of advertising to cut the ear and bombard their quarters with shocking and impressive media firepower. You can’t shame them, but you can scare them.

There’s just one thing that scares them, and McConnell: money.

It’s too bad Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are burning mountains on bonfires of their own vanity because the only thing McConnell and the GOP Senate caucus understand is television, cable and digital advertising. hammering them, hard, over the protection of Donald Trump. corrupt criminal enterprise.

Some outside groups are in the game (I’m co-founder of the Lincoln Project, one of the groups active in this fight), but until the commercials are so hot and heavy that the GOP senators want to launch the screen and enter Witness Protection, McConnell will keep them firmly in check for the benefit of Trump.

The purpose of hitting these Republicans with paid media, grassroots contact and other pressures is not just to change their votes on questions of the removal of witnesses, testimony and other evidence.

It’s also because the safest bet in Washington is that when there is a layer of a Trump scandal, there is more. The facts of the agreement with Ukraine will be revealed, drop by drop, for the rest of the election year and beyond. This is the whole story of this administration. Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, Thom Tillis, Martha McSally and the others are making a terrible and stupid bet if they think that once they acquit Trump in the Senate, the story is over.

At Trumpworld, it never gets better. It never produces exemptions, only more evidence of guilt. The only easy day was yesterday. There will always be another story, another scandal, another member of Trump’s odd group of pantyhose and hangers involved in large and small scams, law and coal offenses.

It happens even as I write this, with Parnas’ explosive information. None of the new revelations will appear on the Senate floor if Mitch McConnell stifles them, but those revelations will become fodder for a hundred announcements of attacks on Trump’s friends.

They can let Trump skate, but they’ll take it for hiding his guilt and joining his ongoing criminal plot to obstruct justice. He won’t care at all.

Why Democrats and outside interest groups aligned with them cannot internalize this simple strategy is beyond me. Each of Trump’s lackeys for re-election in 2020 must return home under continuous media attack and withered on all channels.

The Trump Suicide Squad in the Senate is ready to paralyze itself to keep it up. The issue of this indictment is not simply the fate of Donald Trump. Their openly political decision to destroy the removal process will permanently change the balance of government power.

The GOP has too long been too eager to put too much power in the President’s hands, but AG Bill Barr and Trump with the tiny hand in executive power are so vast, so dangerous and so eminent that, when it is finished, Congress will be reduced to a discussion room with no real legislative function and hardly a budgetary authority. After all, the GOP has already laughed at the GAO report which explicitly describes the illegal nature of the Trump administration’s suspension of Ukraine’s aid. The Democrats did not use their power to impose control and accountability by leaving the middle finger of the White House every day.

The Democrats in the House do not help either. They let Trump cover up the crimes of his hoods, hoodlums and friends by successfully blocking testimony, document production and cooperation by blocking the House of Representatives, with no legal consequences.

We have gone far beyond the point where the Constitution or the rule of law matter to Republicans. They know that they are close to a victory that will exonerate a culprit, and they give nothing in this regard.

But they will. History works not only with a kind of karmic justice, but also with a kind of deep ironic sensitivity. Defense of Donald Trump’s corruption and crime will lead the GOP to a place in history as footnotes, as patsies, as stooges ridiculously committed to a man they knew damn damn well guilty. No one remembers the defenders of Nixon, or Grant, or any other corrupt chief as anything but little foals.

Trump can avoid the judgment he deserves, but senators will not.

I have taught this lesson a hundred times, but it will take longer, apparently, for it to sink. The Republican defenders of Nixon were destroyed in 1974. Why? They defended what the public rightly viewed as corruption. In 1994, a Democratic Speaker of the House lost his seat and his majority when it became clear that he was a party to a scandal with the House Bank and the House Post Office. Corruption kills, and it kills its defenders as deeply as those who engage in it.

Watergate was a small bullet compared to what is currently happening in Washington. The removal of Bill Clinton was a footnote against the roaring bonfire of abuse of power, corruption, crime and chaos caused by this president.

The GOP will be harshly judged by history because it knows better. Republican senators, despite pressure from Trump and McConnell, know exactly who Trump is. They know what Trump is. They know that he is a crook, a criminal, a character of the weakest and most cowardly moral fiber. They know that he is an unfaithful, thoughtless and foolish man, driven by ego, resentment and greed.

Their campaigns will be miserably more difficult because they want stooges, but this is just the beginning.

The claims that GOP senators have on their minds are astounding. First, if they believe Trump’s voters will thank them in one way or another, they don’t pay attention. Trump’s voters hate everyone except Trump. No need to be kicked, especially if the senator has never – never – said a crossword about Trump; just ask the old golden boy Matt Gaetz.

The Republicans may well win this cumulative Senate trial, but they have won.

Getting fired from office, but becoming a punch in political history, a footnote, a joke at best, is the deepest cut. Being caught in the lessons of American objects about cowardice, failure and disgrace is what is coming.

On Thursday, they took an oath on the Senate floor that they intended to break from the start.

They knew when they appeared before the clerk and signed that they were already compromised, already done, already preparing for your betrayal. As they race to exonerate a guilty president, sully the character of the Senate, and shame themselves as leaders, they may perhaps find some comfort in knowing that the ratings for this reality show will be historic.

