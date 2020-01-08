Loading...

Mike Lee is checked.

The Utah Republican Senator emerged from a classified Trump administration briefing on the conflict with Iran, calling it “the worst briefing I have seen, at least on a military issue, during the nine years that I spent in the United States Senate. “

The briefing aimed to inform senators of Trump’s order to assassinate General Qasem Soleimani last week, which sparked a missile attack on Iraqi bases used by U.S. forces. “What we were told over and over was: look, this action was necessary, it was a villain, we had to do it,” Lee told reporters on camera at the Capitol, admitting that he was “dissatisfied” with the administration. justifications: “I hoped and expected to receive more information describing the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack.”

But the Republican was going crazy over the message from executive officials to senators to line up behind the president and not question military action against the Persian Gulf nation. “One of the messages we received from the briefers,” said Lee, “was:” Don’t argue. Do not argue about the advisability of a new military intervention against Iran – and that if you do, you will encourage Iran. ”

Lee said the administration’s “implication” was that “we would make America somehow less safe by having a debate or a discussion.” Citing the prerogative of the legislature to debate and declare war, Lee called the briefers’ message, “insulting and degrading” … To the constitution of the United States to which we have all been sworn. “

Exciting this overshoot from the White House, Lee continued: “It is not acceptable for government executive officials – I don’t care whether they’re with the CIA, the Department of Defense or otherwise – tell us that we cannot debate and discuss the advisability of a military intervention against Iran. It is not American. It is unconstitutional. And it’s wrong. “

Lee said he had decided on the basis of the briefing to support the resolution of Democratic Senator Tim Kaine’s war powers that would require the administration to seek congressional approval before expanding the conflict with Iran. “I went into the undecided briefing” on Kaine’s measurement, said Lee. “I came out of the decided briefing.”

The Utah senator insisted that it was time for Congress to reassert itself by authorizing the use of military force by the country. “Notification by the executive, or after the fact, of lame briefings like the one we just received,” said Lee, “is not adequate.”