WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Senate officially launched its efforts to decide on the political fate of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Senators listen and take notes as House of Representatives impeachers and the President’s defense team discuss the rules of the process.

“It is played differently than in the house.”

Louisiana Republican John Kennedy criticized how the House Democrats designed impeachment procedures – abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

“Spokesman Pelosi takes a little pleasure in endorphin every time she presents it to the President,” said Kennedy.

South Carolina Republican Tim Scott says it is time for the Americans to hear President Trump’s case.

“I look forward to it not happening dramatically, but in a thorough contemplative approach to a process fatal to a politician.”

At the last minute, both the House impeachment officials and the President’s legal team have 24 hours to present their arguments within three days.

Pat Cipollone, the chief defender of the White House, called this process fair.

“Once you hear these first presentations, the only conclusion will be that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cipollone.

However, Democrats like Adam Schiff, head of impeachment, argue that senators cannot make a fair decision unless they can call witnesses and provide further evidence.

“There is simply no sensible basis for the Senate to withdraw all relevant information,” said Schiff.

But Republicans like Kennedy want to hear both sides of the case before deciding whether to call witnesses.

“If you ask any senator, nine out of ten will tell you they haven’t read the house negotiations, and the tenth is lying to you.”