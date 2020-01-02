Republican lawmaker who wrote a column on drunk driving is indicted – National

Loading...

The top Republican in the New York State Assembly was charged with driving on New Year's Eve when he was drunk in his state-owned vehicle, just a week after writing a newspaper column warning people not to get behind the wheel ,

Brian M. Kolb, a Republican from Canandaigua, who represents a district just outside Rochester, was arrested near his home after speaking of a "violation".

Authorities said they were called to crash in Victor just before 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle has entered a ditch. Kolb was the driver of the GMC Acadia 2018 that crashed in front of his house.

A Ontario sheriff's deputy ran field sobriety tests that Kolb had failed before taking him to prison.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that a breath test showed that Kolb's blood alcohol level was over 0.08%, which is the legal limit for driving in New York.

No one else was injured. Officials did not say where Kolb was from.

Kolb said there was no excuse.

"This was a terrible wrong decision that I have asked others to take and I take full responsibility for it," said the MP in a short written statement. "I made the wrong decision and it is one that I deeply regret."

Kolb has represented the district since 2000 and has chaired the assembly since 2009. The district covers the entire county of Ontario and part of the county of Seneca. In 2018, Kolb campaigned briefly to remove Governor Andrew Cuomo from the field before retiring from the race.

On Christmas Eve, Kolb wrote a column in the Daily Messenger newspaper warning of driving while on vacation under the influence of alcohol and confirmed that December is the National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

"Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year's Eve celebrations, involve being pampered with ghosts," he wrote. “Carefully and in moderation, these can be wonderful vacation experiences. However, a tragedy can only be a bad decision away. "

The news of Kolb's arrest prompted Republican colleague Kieran Michael Lalor to ask for his resignation.

Kolb "should step down as leader of the gathering," Lalor tweeted. "It's a shame that he hasn't done that yet."

The Assembly's deputy minority leader, William Barclay, also a Republican, said it was "premature" to ask Kolb to step down. Barclay said lawmakers will be back in Albany next week and Kolb should have a chance to speak before lawmakers decide how to proceed.

"I have spoken to many members," he said. "I think there are people who are concerned."

© 2020 The Canadian Press

