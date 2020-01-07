Republican Congressman tweets a photoshopping picture of Obama meeting the Iranian president

Loading...

Guys, we’re six days after 2020 and the clowns are already showing up. A US Congressman gave Iranian President Hassan Rouhani a false image of former President Barack Obama shaking his hand.

A Republican from Arizona, Paul Gosar, tweeted about the photoshopping picture on Monday. As CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski noted, the original photo is Obama shaking hands with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Gosar’s tweet was rightly used to openly spread misinformation. He went back and said he had never claimed that the photo was not from photoshopping and blamed the former American president for making himself comfortable with “the # 1 sponsor of terror” but the damage was already done.

2. The point remains clear to everyone except the darkest: Obama pampered, appeased, nurtured and protected the sponsor of the world’s No. 1 terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better without Rouhani.

– Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

Washington Post TikTok god Dave Jorgenson replied with another edited photo of Obama.

Other Twitter users pointed out that Trump had met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Anyway, why would it matter to you if Obama shook Rouhani’s hand?

I mean, here is a REAL IMAGE of your hero shaking hands with an inherited murderous dictator with atomic bombs sitting on a cult of people: pic.twitter.com/LI9RL9nz9X

– Pé Resists (@ 4everNeverTrump) January 6, 2020

Conclusion: Don’t forget to check the facts before retweeting, even if it’s a politician.

UPDATE: January 6, 2020, 3:01 p.m. PST An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Obama shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the original photo. The former president actually posed with Manmohan Singh, who was India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014.