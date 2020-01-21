Repressed Grammy CEO files EEOC complaint: NPR

Current Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan spoke at the Grammy nomination press conference in New York City in November.

Updated at 7 p.m. ET

In the final round of chaotic volleys around the Grammy Awards, the short-lived President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan – the organization’s first female managing director – announced on Tuesday afternoon that she had filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) ) against the academy, the organization that publishes the Grammys.

The EEOC complaint contains several bomb allegations, including that her predecessor Neil Portnow raped an artist in New York; The then board chair of the academy, John Poppo, urged her to hire Portnow as a consultant for $ 750,000. and that General Counsel and former academy board chair Joel Katz sexually harassed Dugan in May 2019 when she was courted for the academy’s top job.

Last Thursday, Dugan was put on administrative leave just ten days before this year’s Grammy Awards aired on Sunday. She was announced as head of the organization last May and took office in August.

Last month, Dugan gave interviews in which she promised “major restructuring” of the Grammys. The promised changes included the achievement of concrete, measurable goals in order to make the award ceremony process more gender and race-specific and to ensure coordination and membership transparency across the awards and the academy.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, her lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin said: “The complaint we filed today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS, the former full name of the academy) have tactics that are reminiscent of those used by people defending Harvey Weinstein. “

Wigdor also represents Jane Doe, one of the women to testify in the Weinstein trial that is underway in New York.

The lawyers’ statement goes on: “The Recording Academy’s attempt to deny the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to divert the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This obvious form of retaliation is all too common in American companies, too afterwards #MeToo, and we will use all legal means to ensure that those responsible for their actions are held accountable. “

In the EEOC complaint, Dugan describes the academy as “a network of boys’ clubs, in which men work together to the detriment of women and disenfranchised groups to fill their own pockets and have a firm grip on the business of the academy.”

In a statement sent to NPR on Tuesday evening, the academy said: “It is strange that Ms. Dugan made these serious allegations a toxic and unbearable work environment and” abusive and bullish only a week after a staff member accused Ms. Dugan Behavior”. When Ms. Dugan expressed her “concern” to the HR department, she specifically instructed the HR department to “take no action.” “

“Still,” the academy said, “we immediately launched an independent investigation to investigate both Ms. Dugan’s possible wrongdoing and her subsequent allegations. Both investigations are ongoing. Ms. Dugan was only offered after the offer, resign and put on administrative leave. ” We are asking the Academy, which is a nonprofit organization, for $ 22 million and will remain loyal to the 21,000 members of the record industry to resolve the matter as soon as possible. “

Since Dugan was on leave, the Recording Academy and her former head in the trade press have shared duel stories about the reasons for the move.

A statement from the Academy last Thursday said, “Given concerns about the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has appointed the President and CEO of the Recording Academy to Deborah Dugan on administrative leave , with immediate effect. “

However, the same day, Dugan’s camp argued to the New York Times that the real reason for her release was related to a memo she sent to the Academy’s Human Resources Department three weeks earlier, expressing concerns raised by her lawyers, including “exorbitant and exorbitant” unnecessary “legal bills” – including about $ 15 million paid to two external law firms between 2013 and 2017.

One of Dugan’s lawyers, Bryan Freedman, tweeted on Friday, “What has been reported is nowhere near the story to be told. If our ability to speak is not limited by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will uncover what happens when you “level up” at the Recording Academy, a nonprofit organization. ”

Freedman referred to a notorious 2018 comment by Dugan’s predecessor Neil Portnow in which the former Grammy boss believed that women working in the music industry needed to be “reinforced” to be recognized. (In 2002, Portnow replaced Michael Greene, who had to resign after allegations that he sexually molested and abused another Academy executive.) The New York Times identified the woman who accused Dugan as Portnow’s former assistant claimed Dugan had a “bullying” style of employee management.

On Monday, the academy claimed via billboard that Dugan had offered to resign and drop her own allegations against the organization in return for a $ 22 million payout. Similar allegations were repeated by Academy Board chairman Harvey Mason Jr. in a memo to Grammy members, in which Mason also claims that Dugan made her allegations only after the Academy began its investigation.

Most recently, Dugan led Red, a nonprofit group dedicated to fighting HIV / AIDS across Africa, co-founded by U2s Bono and Bobby Shriver. Before joining Red, Dugan was a lawyer, a senior officer at EMI Record Group and a former president of Disney Publishing Worldwide.