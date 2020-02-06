Representatives of the industry meet Canadian Army employees in clothing, modernization of equipment

A ministry of national defense and representatives of the civilian industry are discussing Canadian military equipment at an event on the Soldier Operational Clothing and Equipment Modernization (SOCEM) held in Gatineau, Quebec on February 5. Photo: Sgt. Pat Blanchard, Public Affairs Canadian Army

Industry representatives met with the Canadian Army procurement staff on Wednesday to get a better idea of ​​where the army is going with the equipment of its soldiers.

The industry day took place in Gatineau and focused on the Soldier Operational Clothing and Equipment Modernization of SOCEM project.

“The SOCEM initiative is an integrated approach to procurement,” Lt.-Col. Ray Corby, of the Army Land Requirements Directorate, said in a statement. “We are replacing many items of clothing and equipment in a single, coordinated effort, rather than carrying out many individual projects for individual items of equipment.”

Through SOCEM, the Canadian Army wants to use industry technological advances and consult companies before a tender is officially launched. Corby said such a process would help the military to better understand how the industry could meet its needs and inform the personnel of the procurement department of the military about the expertise of civilian companies.

As part of SOCEM, the Canadian Army is considering a newly designed uniform pattern that may fit better with the current operational environment.

Last fall, more than 600 soldiers in Petawawa were involved in testing the new uniform camouflage pattern. It is considered a possible substitute for both the current dry (tan) and temperate forest (green) camouflage used by the Canadian armed forces.

The prototype pattern, developed by Canadian defense scientists, was predominantly brown, with some green and black. The addition of more brown in the pattern “reflects the desire to bring it more to the center of the spectrum and is not necessarily tied to a specific work environment,” Corby said in an interview with Defense Watch last year.

The current Canadian disruptive pattern, or CADPAT, has been in use since the early 2000s. The pattern generated by the computer is highly regarded by camouflage designers. But Corby commented, “It’s definitely time to freshen up.”

Industry representatives attending the Gatineau meeting on Wednesday also heard that SOCEM could also include various items of clothing for cold and wet weather, such as glasses for ballistic cold weather and hybrid combat shirts. The Canadian Army is also investigating new hearing protection and other equipment that can prevent injury and improve operational communication.

