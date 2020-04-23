Representative Thomas Partey denied Arsenal talks after his father claimed the Atletico Madrid star was negotiating a transfer – The Scottish Sun

THOMAS PARTEY’S representatives have denied speculation that their client was in talks with a summer move to Arsenal.

Reports emerged yesterday that the midfielder’s father suggested Atletico Madrid be locked in negotiations with the Gunners at the player’s expense.

3

Thomas Partey’s conversation with Arsenal was incorrect according to his representative. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Boss Mikel Arteta wants a strong Ghanaian player to lead the midfield of the next campaign as he plans to transform troops.

LIVE ARSENAL NEWS: Follow the latest Gunners news

Partey was sensational more than two feet away as Atletico surprised Liverpool by dropping them out of the Champions League.

But when asked to comment on whether the comment about the move was true, JJ Sports, Partey’s representative, told Marca: “This is totally untrue.”

It is said that Arteta was even willing to slap striker Alexandre Lacazette in an attempt to match the £ 45 million release clause and land Partey.

The player’s father, Jacob, told a radio station how talks between his son and Arsenal were going on – but that Atleti was determined to defend it.

Reported by the Ghanaian website, he said: “I called my child after hearing rumors and he told me that the rumors were true.

“He told me that they held talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on Atletico’s offer.

“If he goes to Arsenal well, they have a lot of supporters in Ghana.

“I would be happy if he decided to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

3

He still has three years left on his contract with the club ready to tie him to a new package.

After appearing through their youth ranks, the LaLiga giants are looking to reward him rising with salary increases.

And they hope it can help secure its services until 2025 – with a much larger number of release clauses included in the agreement.

3

Mikel Arteta wants a strong midfielder to handle this summer Credit: AFP OR LICENSORSimon Jordan calls Mesut Özil a ‘easy target’ amid Arsenal’s incessant wages