Representative Chris Stewart joins efforts to increase suicide prevention resources

SALT LAKE CITY – Representative Chris Stewart is part of a bipartisan effort to provide new suicide prevention resources.

Stewart, R-Utah, said the legislation is part of his long-standing commitment to reverse the rise in suicide in Utah and across the country.

“Suicide strikes close to home, Utah having the fifth highest suicide rate in the country. I met the family and friends of those who committed suicide. I have heard their stories and I am responding to their cries for help, ”he said in a statement.

The suicide prevention bill would provide funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with local and state health services to better track suicide attempts and other incidents of self-harm.

Data collected on suicide currently occurs years after the fact, which limits the ability of state and local government health services and community organizations to recognize trends quickly and to intervene.

The bill would also fund a subsidy program from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to better train hospital emergency workers in suicide prevention strategies, screening for at-risk patients, and referral. patients to appropriate follow-up care.

A complementary law is being introduced in the Senate.