A four-star US Army general made a statement Monday saying that the reports of his death in a terrorist attack in Kenya were “over the top”.

“This is another example of lies, propaganda, and false news that come from al-Shabaab and other malicious actors such as Iran and its representatives,” said General Stephen Townsend, head of the U.S. Africa Command, who is responsible for the region Commander. said in a statement.

“AFRICOM continues to work with our partners to protect the interests of the United States and to exterminate terrorists who want to harm the United States’ homeland, innocent Africans and international partners,” he added.

Townsend’s statement follows an attack by Al Shabab fighters at an airfield in Manda Bay, Kenya on Sunday. Unconfirmed reports of Townsend’s death circulated on the Internet after the attack.

Al Shabaab, a Al Qaeda subsidiary based in Somalia, attacked the airbase with “indirect fire and small arms fire,” according to US and Kenyan officials. Five attackers were killed in the attack

Associated Press said, citing Kenyan military personnel. Several US planes and vehicles were destroyed in the attack.

A U.S. Army soldier and two American contractors were killed in the fighting. The soldier who was killed in the attack has

He was reportedly identified by his family as a 23-year-old Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr.

The militant group incorrectly claimed to have killed 17 U.S. soldiers and nine Kenyan soldiers.

The United States and the Kenyan Armed Forces share the base for local training and to combat extremist groups. The air base attack followed a truck bomb that killed at least 79 people in Mogadishu, Somalia, and a subsequent US air attack that killed seven Al-Shabaab fighters.

In response to the attack, AFRICOM’s combat team, East Africa Response Force, mobilized to Manda Bay on Sunday to provide additional security.

