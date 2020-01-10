Reports of active shooters cause brief anxiety at MacDill Air Base

Loading...

Reports of gunfire at or near Tampa MacDill Air Force Base triggered an hour of panic early Friday, but there were no gunshots or threats, military officials said.

The base, about four miles south of downtown Tampa, was temporarily blocked from around 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., officials said.

“Local authorities said there was an armed and dangerous suspect near MacDill Air Force Base’s Tanker Way Gate area,” the base said on their Facebook page. “At around 7:00 a.m., MacDill was blocked until first responders isolated the situation near the Tanker Way gate.

“MacDill opened all gates except for the Tankerweg at around 8:00 a.m. The Tankerweg gate remains closed until the situation in the South Tampa area is resolved. No shots were fired at MacDill and no injuries to MacDill employees. More information will be released as soon as it is available. “

Social media users have posted screenshots of the active shooter alarm, which was broadcast at around 7 a.m.

Police told Spectrum News 13 that the warning came from an incident in an apartment complex in St. Petersburg that accused a 54-year-old man with a gun of damaging a vehicle in the Peridot Palms Apartments.

“The police suspected the suspect might be near the base but did not say why,” the news broadcaster reported.

The television reported that the suspect was accused of damaging his ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend’s apartment door and was arrested by the Hernando sheriff’s office.

