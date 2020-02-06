Reports: ICE fingerprints of unaccompanied migrant children aged 14 and over

According to BuzzFeed News, immigration and customs officials use the fingerprints to examine unaccompanied immigrant children under the age of 14 who are not in their care but are in emergency accommodation across the country.

ICE officials called it a way to detain unaccompanied minors, the news agency said.

“In January, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Control Agency (ICE) issued local youth coordinators guidelines for working with the Health and Human Services (HHS) Refugee Agency (ORR) to get fingerprints from unaccompanied strangers (UACs) ) at ORR to identify and collect facilities older than 14 years of age to mitigate and prevent the risk of their victimization by traffickers and smugglers and to reduce identity errors, “said an unnamed senior ICE official to the news agency in one E-mail.

It is unclear whether the collection takes place across the country or in certain locations.

More than 7,800 migrant children released from HHS-monitored shelters for family members or other “sponsors” have not appeared at the Immigration Court hearings and have “disappeared,” an unnamed senior ICE official, Axios, said Thursday.

The agency’s move aims at least in part to “mitigate and prevent the risk of its victimization by traffickers and smugglers and to reduce misidentification,” said Axios.

Last year, the Trump administration took steps to increase the amount of biometric data collected about migrants so that they could track illegal immigrants more closely and, if necessary, identify them quickly.

In April 2019, Border Patrol began collecting fingerprints and other biometric data from more migrant children under the age of 14 who had crossed the border with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

And last month, Customs and Border Protection launched a pilot program to collect DNA from some migrants in its care, CNN reported.

HHS said in a statement to Axios that there are extensive screening procedures to prevent immigrant minors from being released for “known refugees” and that they are giving ICE the address and name of the new caregiver of each released child.

“These are vulnerable children in difficult circumstances, and HHS takes great care with its responsibility for each child,” HHS told Axios.

