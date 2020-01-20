A mile-long rat-infested homeless camp on a bike path in Sonoma County, California is at risk, according to the Daily Mail, with a $ 11.63 million plan to clear the route that has been classified as a public health emergency.

“I love it, I’m moving here,” Bicycle Dave, 40, told CNN he didn’t want to go. “I don’t live out here; I thrive out here. I have everything I need.”

By the end of January, more than 200 people could be tracked down in a county home to 3,000 homeless people, according to the report, as funds are provided for housing and services.

“It is an occupation, it has taken over our neighborhood,” said Stuart Kiehl, a resident of Santa Rosa, to CNN. “It means lower real estate values. There are people who are 40 feet away and have townhouses. Who would want to buy their house?”

The homeless camp had a rat infestation and needed 340 rat traps installed, according to CNN.

“I find it sad and overwhelming,” pest control technician Matt Dougherty told CNN. “We are here to make it better for you.”

According to the report, the plan includes:

$ 7 million for the purchase of multi-bedroom units and the opening of two homeless shelters that can accommodate RVs and RV parking.

$ 1 million for seven new jobs at the Department of Health.

$ 465,000 on 15 drug abuse beds.

“There are few resources and the problem is huge,” Sonoma County Supervisor Rabbitt told the Daily Mail. “Every jurisdiction has a problem with homelessness. People are wonderful and sensitive, but everyone scratches their heads as you go about it.”

