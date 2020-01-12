According to reports in Poland, Celtic has agreed a fee to sign Patryk Klimala of Jagiellonia Białystok for around € 4m.

The player has been connected to the club for more than a week, with the Celtic hierarchy going through their list of potential January goals.

The reports that appear today, as quoted by Record Sport, claim that the 21-year-old is on the eve of a Celtic drug.

Celtic needs a different goal scorer and it looks like they think Patryk is the player to do it.

Edouard, Bayo and Griffiths are currently appealing, but this season there was a point where all three were injured at the same time.

To prevent a disaster scenario in which Celtic plays a number of large games without a recognized attacker, it is crucial that they bring in someone who is ready to conquer the ground.

We will keep an eye on developments with only the reports in Poland that inform us of the possible movement so far.