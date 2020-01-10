Reportedly, OnePlus 8 arrives this year at Verizon

Loading...

In the coming months, we expect OnePlus to launch its next flagship smartphone, and details are slowly coming up. Today, a new report claims that the OnePlus 8 will be launched on Verizon Wireless and that it will have 5G connectivity in tow.

OnePlus launching a new smartphone on Verizon should not be a surprise. Last year it was rumored that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren 5G would be on the Verizon network with its ridiculous name, but that didn’t happen, with the device on T-Mobile instead.

Android Police reports today that the OnePlus 8 will make its debut on Verizon after a deal signed last year. Apparently the device would also support the mmWave 5G network of the courier because it continues to expand its coverage slowly.

Importantly, this is the first OnePlus smartphone to debut on the Verizon network for sale in courier stores. Over the past three generations – starting with OnePlus 6T – OnePlus has added the radios needed to connect to Verizon as an unlocked device.

Unfortunately, with this switch to courier stores with a “high degree of confidence”, Verizon pre-loads the OnePlus 8 with Verizon’s range of applications. On the other hand, this means that Wi-Fi, VoLTE and other Verizon network functions on that device should work better.

