Reportedly, 4chan trolls behind some of the caucus chaos in Iowa

Because the public is still waiting for the full results of the Monday caucus in Iowa, at least it now knows more about what contributed to the fallout. We already knew a few of the most important factors: a historic chaotic process combined with a new but broken app.

Now we know of another contributor to the chaos: Trump-supporting 4chan trolls.

During Monday night’s caucuses, district chairs in Iowa reported problems with the app that was used this year to count votes and report results to the party. After the app melted, officials tried to get the results by phone, but had trouble reaching the party and were often confronted with long waiting times.

According to NBC News, 4chan trolls placed the Iowa Democratic Party hotline on the political section of the bulletin board on Monday night, the night of the Iowa caucuses, urging users of the site to “hide the lines.”

Indeed, officials of the Iowa Democratic Party say that her staff and volunteers have been repeatedly called by people who would hang up immediately and those who expressed their support for President Trump.

Officials of the State Democratic Party told Wednesday Bloomberg News about an influx of phone calls from self-described Trump supporters who flooded their lines on the night of the caucuses and NBC News discovered that the post on 4chan was at least one of the sources.

In a statement to NBC News, the Trump campaign denied any involvement in the campaign to block the telephone lines of the Iowa Democraty party.

4chan has long been determined by trolling behavior. Since Trump launched his first presidential campaign in 2015, the anonymous users of the site have become more extreme and more political in their behavior. The purpose of these trolling campaigns is often to easily divide the process and tarnish the political discourse.

However, as this action shows, 4chan is taking their efforts to the next level that does not offer much prosperity for the coming months.

