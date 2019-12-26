Report: Wyo ranks at worst for bicycle and pedestrian safety

Loading...

December 24, 2019 by Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile

When cyclist Geoff O’Gara regained consciousness in the Lander emergency room, he couldn't remember the incident that sent him to the sidewalk.

The experienced cyclist straddled the main street of Wyoming's 13th largest city – one with more than its share of cyclists – on the shoulder of a freeway with no protected bike lanes. He remembers seeing a few vans that day in August 2019, but none seemed threatening.

No eyewitnesses have come forward, said WyoFile’s board member O’Gara. People have only reported seeing others helping the dazed highway rider, large bruises ripening on his face and shoulder.

Every indication to him and an emergency worker who responded – from the outline of the bruises at their location to the lack of scratches on his clothes and his bike – indicates that a van rearview mirror hit O & # 39; Gara and sent him on the asphalt.

His case, however, has not been fully investigated by the police, said O’Gara. Despite the forensic evidence, the official report simply noted that he had fallen off his bike, O’Gara told WyoFile.

"I was extremely fortunate," said O’Gara. An examination at the hospital revealed that the impact had bruised his brain. He was too taken aback and worried about his recovery in the weeks following his crash to keep up with the hit and run. But no one else has done it either.

The plight of O'Gara underscores the dangerous conditions that exist for cyclists and pedestrians in Wyoming. Wyoming is the last among the states in terms of bike and pedestrian usability, according to a recent ranking from a national group.

A decade ago, Wyoming earned an 11th place among the 50 states for its policies and infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, reported the League of American Bicyclists. The following year, he demoted Wyoming to the 15th, then to the 17th.

In 2019, he listed State of Equality last on his Bicycle Friendly transcript.

The 2019 ranking of the 139-year-old national human rights group awarded the State a D- for infrastructure and funding, a D + for policies and programs, C- for education and planning and a C + for legislation and enforcement.

"It is decreasing every year," said Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways, a non-profit organization, about the state's ranking.

Wyoming has fallen behind because other states have taken the league ranking metrics – from funding to education to laws and road construction standards – more seriously than Wyoming, has said Young. "This is why we are lower."

"Disappointing" rating

O’Gara could have done more to protect himself, like wearing a helmet. The regular cyclist avoided him for the short trip from his home to a car dealership. But Lander's layout and infrastructure contributed little to its security. "I feel like people are in danger all the time when they are driving," he said.

The league bulletin states that "every federal data indicator for Wyoming suggests the bike is getting worse, and the main reason is lack of state investment and lack of use of funds for cycling and walking projects ”.

It is a "disappointing assessment," said Governor Mark Gordon's spokesperson Michael Pearlman. He pointed to problems with funding the transportation department as an issue, questioned the methodology of the report, and said that the rural nature of Wyoming must be taken into account. Still, the report could lead the governor to "have a conversation" with his new director of transportation Luke Reiner on the subject, Pearlman said.

Overall, the league awarded Wyoming 31.7 points on its scale, compared to Washington, which had 71. Colorado, neighbor of Wyoming, ranked seventh, Utah eighth, Idaho 33rd and Montana 47th.

Wyoming must implement one of its recent cycle and walking plans and put money behind it, according to the league report. The Wyoming Department of Transportation should understand why the league's indicators are moving in the wrong direction, the report said.

The league has spent three years locating drivers who kill people on bikes. "It is clear that these deaths occur disproportionately on public roads," said the report. It ranked Wyoming second among states where local freeways are overrepresented in the grim statistics. (see reports below)

The state needs to regularly incorporate protected bike lanes into its plans, which most states achieved in 2017, according to the report. Adopting a "full streets" program would ensure that the needs of non-motorized users are taken into account at the start of construction projects, said Young.

Wyoming should set targets that aim to improve, not just maintain, non-motorized security, the report said. Legislators should also act, the report said, to pass legislation to further protect "vulnerable road users" such as walkers and cyclists. Wyoming should improve its rumble strips to ensure that there are gaps allowing cyclists to cross them easily.

Since 2013, WYDOT has distributed approximately $ 18 million in federal highway funding to cities, towns and counties for non-motorized projects, said WYDOT director of public affairs Doug McGee.

Meanwhile, it struggles with essential maintenance funding. The department is short of $ 135 million a year, "just to keep the roads in the state they are in now," he told WyoFile. The state is striving to achieve a goal of zero road fatalities, he said.

"Every death on our roads, our network, is one too many," said McGee. "I think we are doing our best to fulfill our mission."

No new laws

A co-chair of the Legislative Assembly’s Joint Highways and Military Affairs Commission said lawmakers have adopted several safety measures in recent years, including one that forces vehicles to leave cyclists three feet away. 39; space. Another allows cyclists to use a highway even when a path is available, allowing fast cyclists to separate from slow pedestrians, Senator Michael Von Flatern (R-Gillette) told WyoFile.

"They mixed baby carriages with professional cyclists," he said.

But he does not envisage passing an improved penalty statue for those who injure or kill vulnerable non-motorized users. "I oppose the increase in sanctions," he said. It just doesn't seem like it is worth it. "

While Young agreed that the league's ranking in last place in 2019 was bad, "it's not as bad as it looks," he told WyoFile. This is because Wyoming is on the verge of "rapid progress," he said.

In addition to their other measures, legislators created in 2016 a working group to examine security issues generally. This led to a call in 2018 for the state to spend $ 10 million a year to build and promote main pedestrian streets, community trails and rural bike paths.

At least 25 communities, from Story to Cheyenne and Casper, have plans to add community trails, main street programs, or initiatives like safe routes to schools.

"There is wide interest," said Young, particularly for the economic and health benefits. Still, "There is no program for pedestrians by bike at WYDOT, for all practical purposes, compared to other states, which seeks to serve people regardless of their journey, on foot, by bicycle, by bus or motor vehicle. "

Agencies across Cheyenne could participate, including the state land and investment office that oversees the use of school trust property and the Wyoming State Parks Department, a natural niche for cycling and walking equipment. Law enforcement could improve training for officers "so that they can look for problems, like" was it a hit and run? Said Young.

Wyoming's own 95-page report from 2018 contains 32 pages of recommendations, including that the governor help the legislature set up a state-level bicycle council. Governor Gordon, however, is wary of long-term task forces, said spokesman Pearlman. This may be where an advocacy group helps by playing a key role, he said.

O’Gara, a victim of an accident, said that he had seen "so many close calls", which is disturbing. He has participated in the Tour of Wyoming several times, he said, and has met rude motorists.

"The traffic there is pretty reckless with bikes," he said. With the potential for cycle tourism held by the state, "it is crazy not to make the effort to make it safer," he said.

After two years of planning, Wyoming needs action, said Young, to update it. "We have to look at this (League) report as something we can do better on," he said.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent, not-for-profit media organization focused on the people, places, and policies of Wyoming.