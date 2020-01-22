West Virginia wants to use the anger of Virginia’s defenders of the second constitutional amendment on its border and is ready to offer these counties accession to the mountain state, the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday.

“We’re starting to get some calls from friends at the border who say these people want to go,” said West Virginia Del. Gary Howell the examiner.

Howell has proposed state legislation to make the annexation official through voting.

“In a spirit of reconciliation, the West Virginia Legislature invites our fellow Virginia colleagues to participate in our noble experiment of 156 years of separation from the Richmond government, and we invite them to read.” HCR 8 read that every county or town in the Commonwealth of Virginia can be included in the policy of the State of West Virginia. “

The news comes amid President Donald Trump’s warning that Virginia will be a battleground for 2020 elections to protect the Second Constitutional Amendment against Democrats’ efforts to control arms – an election after the state was voted out by the Republicans.

Richmond, Virginia hosted a pro-gun rally this week as well.

“We’ve been looking for a long time,” Howell told the examiner. “When we realized that this was going to be very real, we thought we had to have answers to it, we had to have a plan. We discussed that.”

