The unemployment rate for veterans after September 11 increased by more than one percentage point between December and January, Military.com reported on Friday.

Citing data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the military news agency reported that the unemployment rate for these veterinarians rose from 3.1% in December to 4.4%.

The unemployment rate for all veterans rose from 3.1% to 3.5%.

The trend was in contradiction to an optimistic employment report, which saw an overall upward trend with another 225,000 jobs during the month.

According to Military.com, the unemployment rate was 3.6% in January, above the historically low trend of 3.5% in December.

According to Military.com, recent numbers seem to reflect a steady rise in unemployment rates for veterans through 2019, although economists generally see a 4% unemployment rate as an expression of near-full employment for the entire economy.

Statistics show that the unemployment rate for all male veterans was 3.5% in January, compared to 3% in December. The rate for female veterans was 3.2% compared to 1.9% in December.

For male veterans after September 11, the unemployment rate in January was 4.7%, compared to 3.1% in December. For female veterans after September 11, the unemployment rate in January was 2.6%, compared to 3.1% in the previous month.

