President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign unveiled a coalition for life on Friday to get voters to vote for life, Fox News reported Thursday.

The coalition “Pro-Life Voices for Trump” is headed by Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, the news agency reported.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges to the dismissal of Planned Parenthood, President Trump’s track record shows that he is the pro-life president in history,” Dannenfelser told Fox News.

The unveiling takes place when Trump takes to the stage for life on Friday in March – the first president to do so.

Fox News reported that many U.S. senators, including Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, should support the lifetime cause in videos at the March for Life event.

The march is expected to attract a crowd of at least 100,000 people, Fox News reported.

Trump’s speech at the meeting will take place as both sides of the abortion debate are preparing to invest enormous sums of money and resources in the 2020 elections.

