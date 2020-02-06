Report: The United States holds $ 30 million in weapons and ammunition for Ukraine

The $ 391 million military aid that President Donald Trump had withheld from Ukraine until September last year was not the only US arms transfer, according to BuzzFeed News.

At the same time, several direct sales of arms and ammunition to Ukraine have experienced significant delays – and they remain frozen, the news agency reported. And now Kiev wants back the tens of millions of dollars it paid as a deposit, the news agency reported.

According to BuzzFeed, the Trump administration is currently withholding approval for at least six U.S. companies’ arms and ammunition trade orders to Ukraine, which are valued at around $ 30 million.

Five of the pending sales of U.S. companies have been delayed by a year, and one of the sales has been maintained for more than a year.

“It’s never been a smooth process, but now it takes a few extra months,” the Ukrainian official told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a slowdown trend.”

The ammunition sale, for which the export license was submitted to the State Department in November 2018, is the largest and most “critical” of the six sales, said two nameless Ukrainian officials. The other sales, which were prepaid between January and March 2019, according to one of the Ukrainian officials, include weapons that the Ukrainian armed forces need in the trenches to fight their Russian and separatist enemies.

Two of the Ukrainian officials and one unidentified U.S. official said the other sales were machine guns, sniper rifles, and handguns, as well as night vision goggles and other equipment that the country’s soldiers and security forces use on a daily basis.

“You will have a hard time explaining why,” the sale has been delayed, the US official said.

