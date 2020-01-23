Report: The most shaky coal companies have done most of the mine clearance work

A service pickup at the Eagle Butte Mine is overshadowed by the landscape. Mining companies build huge roads to house the equipment necessary for coal removal. Such roads are one of the reasons why the gap between recovered and unrecovered land has widened in many mines. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

January 21, 2020 by Andrew Graham, WyoFile

According to a new report, Wyoming’s shakiest coal operators have the largest outstanding recovery commitments – just a hint, the authors say that declining coal markets could overwhelm the system designed to help mining companies clear their mess.

Wyoming regulators argue that their protection can withstand the turmoil.

The Western Organization of Resource Councils report states that the mines that Blackjewel and Cloud Peak recently went bankrupt are outsourced to new players and have the largest share of unrecovered coal mines in the west.

Almost 45% of the coal mines in Wyoming are not reclaimed as industry enters the “twilight years”. This emerges from the report of the conglomerate of western environmental and landowner groups, which also includes the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

An example of the authors’ greater concerns are the two least-used companies in the west – Cloud Peak Energy and Blackjewel. The two companies raised alarm bells for Wyoming last year when they filed for bankruptcy because of concerns about the future of mining in the Powder River Basin. According to the report, both companies will not get back more than half of their mine property as they attempt to complete the relocation of mines to new and unknown operators.

Proponents of the report said they found no conclusive link between the financial collapse of the two companies and the large amount of land that was not reclaimed. However, they believed the company’s financial health played a role, said PRBRC chief Bob LeResche.

“Since these two companies run out of money and operate at a loss, they obviously want to put as little as possible into … something that isn’t a profit center,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality saw no connection or cause for concern.

Mining engineering considerations have resulted in more unused space in some of the Cloud Peak and Blackjewel mines. This distorts the data for the entire company, said Kyle Wendtland, administrator of the DEQ Land Quality Division.

Cloud Peak’s Cordero Rojo mine has stability issues that require digging and maintaining larger piles of distant earth, Wendtland said. “Your recovery in Cordero has been delayed somewhat,” he said. “To make sure they have a safe and stable (mine structure) to protect their people,” he said. In Blackjewels Eagle Butte, miners had to relocate a highway, which also delayed recultivation, he said.

State regulators seem to “just whistle past the cemetery,” LeResche said.

He and others fear that the mines will be closed without recovery, the bonds will run out and taxpayers will pay the rehabilitation bill, LeResche said. “If (the mines) are cleaned up at all.”

Wendtland described such concerns as exaggerated. DEQ has a system in place to ensure that every hectare of land blown up, shoveled and moved by huge mining equipment is returned to “equal or better” land use in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Mining and recovery: theoretically “simultaneously”

The opencast mine in Wyoming disturbs a lot of soil. Coal mining chewed 187,000 acres, or more than 292 square miles, according to the WORC report. The authors of the report used data from the Federal Office for Mining, Complaints and Enforcement.

Coal company officials and miners are often proud of the salvage work they do online and during the tours.

In order to gain access to the state’s coal seams, immense amounts of dirt are loosened and removed with explosives, leaving long trenches in the ground. The “slag heap” – the earth that is extracted from the coal – is stored on site. This material is replaced during processing and the miners shape the soil to mimic its previous appearance. Then they sow the new soil with native plant species.

The two processes – mining and recovery – should run simultaneously. Federal law requires that they take place “as simultaneously as possible”.

Recovery is said to be the financial responsibility of the mining companies. Once a company has finished extracting the last piece of coal from a mine, the rules and regulations must continue to recover until the job is completed. The job maintains some jobs in mining communities after mine closures.

“Timely coal mine recovery is a win-win situation for western communities,” said Mark Fix, Montana and PRBRC rancher, in a press release accompanying the WORC report. “It opens land for livestock and recreation again, creates good employment opportunities and minimizes the enormous risks for the public if a coal company goes bankrupt.”

According to Wendtland, Wyoming has several examples of successful coal mine recovery. In the former Dave Johnson Coal Mine outside of Glenrock, wind turbines are located on reclaimed land that was once covered with deep trenches.

Wendtland, a coal mining company, said he had helped recover nearly 7,000 acres in his previous career in both Glenrock and the Powder River Basin.

If the state regulatory system worked as intended, a similar result would result at the many locations of the Powder River Basin mine. The trenches are filled and the land is used “equally or better”, said Wendtland. And the state’s taxpayers don’t pay a cent.

However, the report suggests that the amount of mine land not recovered exceeds the recovered land. This applies in particular to areas that are shown as “long-term investments”. The term captures the major roads that mining companies build to house the enormous coal mining and transportation equipment. It also includes structures – mine offices and warehouses, conveyor belts and repair facilities.

For the authors of the report, the poor economic situation in the industry and the large amount of undeveloped land are an alarming combination. “Coal was always recovered from mining revenue,” said LeResche. “As mining profits declined, so did the incentive to recover.”

The cost of recovering these final areas, including the long-term facilities, will be incurred at a time when coal companies are no longer generating revenue from coal sales, the authors of the reports said. Economists and industry analysts are increasingly making poor predictions for the Powder River Basin, including forecasting impending closures for smaller and less profitable mines.

“The risk is growing day by day as the unused areas are growing and the economic life of the mines is decreasing. In the end it is pretty much inevitable what will happen,” said LeResche. “The mine will be decommissioned with a lot of land that has not been reclaimed.”

The state protects itself against this possibility by means of recovery bonds – financial instruments that theoretically guarantee the remedial allowance if the owner becomes insolvent. The government would use these bonds if a company went into Chapter 7 bankruptcy – liquidation.

Even though Blackjewel was on the verge of such a fate, none of Wyoming’s recent coalitions ultimately led to a permanent mine closure. Instead, they went through Chapter 11 bankruptcies – reorganization – in which companies sell the mines or mine debt and reappear intact.

If a company closed and liquidated its mines, DEQ would ask the civil service that oversees the agency to withdraw the recovery bonds, Wendtland said. With the money from the bonds, the state would spend the recovery project on offers from external contractors.

Hold the bag

Guard dogs like the PRBRC fear that DEQ bonds will not cover the full amount – and the unforeseen costs – of the recovery and that taxpayers will have to close the gap. Many coal companies today are bound by third party guarantees. LeResche fears that these companies will not give up the bonds easily because it is in their advantage to keep the money.

“The guarantee will not simply cough up the money if DEQ asks for it,” said LeResche. “You have a big debate and probably legal proceedings about what recovery you have to do.”

The report also raises concerns about self-commitment, where companies guarantee repayment guarantees against their own financial health. “These” bonds “are not reliable for a bankrupt company,” the report said. “There is no money or fortune pledged to reclaim money.” Wyoming has taken the ability to tie itself out of its rules, but some companies still hold the bonds.

Wendtland argued that the state provides adequate compensation for the adjustment by recalculating the amounts annually. The bonds include the current disruption and the acreage that will disrupt the company the following year, he said. The amounts are updated every year and rising costs such as fuel prices and inflation are taken into account, he said.

According to Keith Guille, spokesman for DEQ, the department has completed a major update to its bonding rules last year to reflect a new financial landscape. The PRBRC and LeResche themselves welcomed these rule changes in public comments, Guille said.

“I am not disappointed,” said Guille of the subsequent report criticizing the complaint rates, “but he puts it in the context that we have received support for these rules.”

Wendtland also dismissed concerns about “zombie mines,” in which the owners mainly operate mothball mines, but say they intend to resume mining someday. The status “pending” enables companies to not complete the complaint. A recent investigation by two news organizations found that 150 “zombie” coals are idle across the country, although none are in Wyoming.

Mining inadequate coal would cause federal regulators to collect a company’s lease and bankrupt it, Wendtland argued. Wyoming would then withdraw his loan. “I don’t understand where this zombie mine thing really is,” said Wendtland.

According to LeResche, Wyoming already has an example of a failed complaint process. The state continues to spend its own money to clog orphaned gas wells left over from the coal seam methane production. The inflammatory boom industry left real estate in the hands of less solid operators when it burst.

Although coal has a long history of stability, watchdogs and analysts fear that the recent turmoil will lead to a similar trend. “Everyone is trying to get rid of their recovery liability by doing these things in a strange way,” said LeResche.

DEQ was passive in the bankruptcy proceedings, said LeResche. Aside from the rules and regulations, the agency will need the political will to take over the state-respected coal industry and force recovery, he said.

“One would hope that when one of these big mines finally closes, they will become more aggressive,” he said.

Blackjewel’s mines were sold to Eagle Specialty Materials, a new LLC founded as an offshoot of Alabama-based FM Coal. The Cloud Peak mines were purchased from the Navajo Transitional Energy Company.

Both companies have question marks. The Navajo Transitional Energy Company is owned by the Navajo Nation and faces major challenges due to its acquisitions in Wyoming. The company has also argued with Montana regulators because the state wanted to remove legal protection for the Navajo tribe’s sovereign immunity.

Powder River Basin Resource Council officials and other advocates expressed concern that sovereign immunity could be used to block state regulators and avoid recovery and other legal obligations.

Eagle Specialty Materials has already missed a mineral tax payment to Campbell County and, according to reports in the Gillette News Record, was not connected to local representatives. The company continues to face Blackjewel’s legacy of apparent financial mismanagement.

In a bankruptcy filing, two equipment companies claim that ESM uses heavy equipment that they have not paid for. Komatsu and the Wyoming Machinery Company have told the West Virginia Federal Court that they are trying to take back their machines, including giant buckets that are essential for mining and are valued at several million dollars.

Both ESM and NTEC operate on the recovery bonds of the companies from which they bought the mines, Wendtland said. Neither of the two requests to transfer mine permits have been submitted yet, he said, although he expects them soon.

At this point, DEQ would ensure that the new companies were properly tied, he said. Wyoming is asking the NTEC to lift its sovereign immunity to operate in the state, he said.

The approval transfer process is an opportunity for regulators to push for increased recovery, LeResche said.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent non-profit news organization that focuses on people, places, and policies in Wyoming.