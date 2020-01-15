Report: The FBI recently unlocked an iPhone 11 Pro with GrayKey, raising more doubts about the Pensacola case

While Apple firmly resists demands to break iPhone encryption, many people wonder why the FBI needs Apple’s help in the first place. There are many tools available from third party companies that are more than capable of unlocking the iPhone 5 and iPhone 7 used by the Pensacola shooter.

Insisting further on this, a new Forbes report says the FBI recently used one of these black / gray market tools to unlock the newest – and theoretically the most secure – iPhone sold by Apple.

According to the report, FBI investigators in Ohio used the GrayKey hardware box to unlock an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The phone in question belonged to Baris Ali Koch, who was accused of helping his condemned brother to flee the country by letting him use his passport.

Koch’s lawyer confirmed to Forbes that the iPhone in question was locked with a password, and that Koch had never given up that password and that it was not possible that Face ID could have been to be used. This corroborates Forbes’ assertion that GrayKey was used.

The “GrayKey” is a hardware box sold by the forensic firm Grayshift which has long been used by law enforcement and investigators to access locked iPhones. The details on the GrayKey are generally hidden, including whether it works on the latest Apple operating systems and iPhones. This is generally to make it more difficult for Apple to fix the vulnerabilities used by Grayshift.

The two iPhones used by the shooter Pensacola were an iPhone 5 and an iPhone 7. As we said before, the FBI can easily unlock these devices using third-party solutions. In fact, the FBI could possibly use the same exploit it used to unlock the iPhone 5C used by the San Bernardino shooter in 2015.

So why are the FBI, President Trump, Attorney General William Barr and others all calling on Apple to break iPhone encryption? The most obvious possibility is that this is a political decision, designed to help push through legislation that would require Apple and other tech companies to include backdoors in all hardware and software.

There is also the argument of money. If Apple were forced to create backdoors in iOS and the iPhone, the FBI would no longer have to pay companies like Grayshift and Cellebrite.

What do you think? Why is the FBI taking a public stand against Apple, when it seems and has even used tools capable of unlocking iPhones? Let us know in the comments.

