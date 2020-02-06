Report tells Health Canada to review funding in the fight against opioids paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

How that works is a service provider, usually a non-profit, who works with a private financier to finance the money for a project – and the government pays or succeeds.

The article suggests that governments focus on projects for high-risk populations, with clearly defined goals, or “evidence that suggests they can achieve the intended results.”

Health Canada says it is reviewing the report, but has not set timelines for decisions.

“Health Canada will continue to explore innovative approaches to financing interventions to find new and more effective ways to support Canadians with opioid use disorders,” spokeswoman Maryse Durette wrote in an email.

The article was a final report from the Toronto-based Center for Addiction and Mental Health – Canada’s largest academic mental health hospital – and the MaRS Center for Impact Investing, which helped Health Canada study social impact bonds because the funding model is known is.

Such schemes have helped fund around 20 health-related projects worldwide.

Part of the report points to the political implications for governments.

The paper says paying for certain results “can be harder to defend against public control than paying for others.” And paying returns to investors can go badly, even if they have funded projects that have achieved their goals.

The proposed band to tackle the opioid crisis has caught the attention of the Ontario government, as well as Addictions and Mental Health Ontario, which represents around 200 organizations in the province.

The report says that both “have a strong interest” in becoming partners.

“Perhaps by considering other types of financing options, you may gain access to other types of players, or other types of models, or other innovative financing means to develop and get some of these interventions going,” Dr. said. Abhimanyu Sud, director of the Safer Opioid Prescribing group, and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

“They will not happen without government involvement. You do need government to support them in one way or another, either to provide returns or to make the basic payments, depending on what the model may be.”

In mid-January, Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke about going beyond measuring the success of federal funding by counting how many needles a clinic bought or how many information posters it set up, or the number of meetings with patients who had a group.

“What we really want to know is, what are the results,” she said during a visit to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“So we work with our partners on those evaluations and try to arrive at a more tangible evaluation of the results so that we can answer those questions.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

– With files from Hina Alam in Vancouver

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press