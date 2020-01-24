Report suggests that Intel is preparing for a price war with AMD

Intel will undoubtedly feel the heat in both the consumer and server markets, as AMD succeeds in surpassing the chip at every turn. But Intel can have an ace in the form of billions of dollars in cash that it can use to fund a price war.

According to DigiTimes, Intel has a multi-phase plan in mind to increase market dominance. Although the bulk of the plan is unknown, it is reported that the first phase is about price reductions for OEM partners that would trickle down the chain and – hopefully – lead to cheaper laptops and desktops.

Intel has huge but falling amounts of cash at hand – just over $ 12 billion from September 2019 – so potentially a huge war chest. AMD, on the other hand, is not that comfortable with just $ 1.2 billion in cash in the same period.

Intel is also no stranger to price reductions lately. The Core X line has undergone significant price reductions, with the newest generation being around half the price of silicon from the previous generation.

Although Intel still has a dominant market share – more than 80% for desktop and laptop PCs and more than 90% of the server market – AMD is growing rapidly, especially in the laptop and server market. Some reports suggest that AMD is on its way to achieving a market share of 10% in the server market by 2020.

Small, but when Intel is considering a price war, it is clear that the company is concerned about even more market share.

