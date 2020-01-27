A notorious Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist was arrested in Florida and charged with illegally possessing personal identification cards after he reportedly emailed social security numbers to the media and law enforcement agencies.

According to The Times, Wolfgang Halbig of Sorrento, Florida, was arrested after an announcement by Leonard Pozner, whose son Noah, 6, was killed in the shootout. The affidavit states that Halbig emailed Pozner’s social security number, date of birth and other information to various parties, including “several different law enforcement agencies and news channels”.

“We are delighted that the productive Sandy Hook fraudster and serial abuser of the victim families Wolfgang Halbig has been arrested,” said Pozner. “He used my personal and private information to motivate and enable other fraudsters and conspiracy theorists to hunt, abuse and terrorize me and my family.

“We still have a long way to go but this is a positive step in the right direction,” added Pozner in The Times.

Halbig, a former Infowars contributor, was released on a $ 5,000 bond before a court visit in late February. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of one year.

Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, was the scene of the infamous mass shooting of 20 first-graders and educators on December 14, 2012.

The 73-year-old Halbig was involved in the conspiracy theory that the shootout was a joke by the government to facilitate control of weapons during the Obama administration.

