Report: Samsung and Oppo dominate Android Q3 2019 sales

According to the latest report from Counterpoint Research, while iPhone XR remains the best-selling smartphone for Q3 2019, Samsung and Oppo dominate the top 10 of Android smartphones sold worldwide.

The company has recently published data that shows the percentage of sales of the 10 most popular devices from around the world. It is no surprise that the Apple iPhone XR is at the top of the list with 3 percent of worldwide sales. However, it is the abundance of more affordable models from Samsung and Oppo that attracts attention.

At the top of the list for Android sales in Q3 2019 was the Samsung Galaxy A10 – which is available in stores for less than $ 160. The slightly bumped Galaxy A50 comes in second place, with the Oppo A9, Oppo A5s and Galaxy A20 forming the top 5. The Oppo A5, Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei P30 complete the top 10 – with the recently released iPhone 11 at the center of the sales rankings.

Counterpoint also notes that wholesale sales for sales have fallen by no less than 30 percent in the last 12 months. The presence of only three & # 39; flagships & # 39; in the top 10 of the third quarter of sales figures, this decrease in total sales could explain. The inclusion of the Huawei P30 is of particular importance as it is the company's latest Android flagship to be released with standard Google Mobile Services installed – due to trade sanctions between the US and China.

It is interesting to see that medium-sized and affordable Android smartphones dominate the sales figures of Q3 2019. When brands focus much more heavily on expensive flagship devices with a high margin, it is easy to ignore many of the more affordable devices that sell much better.

Another reason that we may see more affordable Android smartphones from Samsung and Oppo dominating the sales charts of Q3 2019 is this "pause" prior to a wider rollout of 5G. Buyers may be wary of the upcoming release and more willing to sacrifice functions and functions in favor of a more affordable experience – at least until cheaper 5G devices are available.

