Report: Sales up in Wyoming, though concerns over revenue persist

By TOM COULTER Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A quarterly economic report released this week shows that Wyoming has seen an increase in overall sales this year, while Laramie County has continued to experience stable economic growth.

However, the report also provided an indication of the challenges Wyoming will face as revenue from mineral taxes declines, reports the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

The report, released by the state’s economic analysis division, says the state continued to rebound after the economic downturn in 2015 and 2016, said the chief economist of the Wyoming, Wenlin Liu.

"During the recession, the state lost nearly 20,000 jobs," said Liu. "In the mining sector, we have lost nearly 9,000 jobs, but since the beginning of 2017, driven by oil exploration, we have slowly rebounded, and this rebound continues in the third quarter of 2019."

Since the third quarter of 2018, taxable sales have increased 8.5% across the state. During the same period, sales in the construction industry jumped 44%, which Liu mainly attributed to increased oil exploration in eastern Wyoming.

"Whenever oil production increases, they need a lot of pipelines to transfer it," said Liu. "This is why this construction is mainly driven by the construction of oil and gas pipelines, and we also have some of this wind power construction, as in Carbon County."

In Laramie County, taxable sales have increased 5.3% since the third quarter of 2018. Liu said the county has much less fluctuation than other counties that are more dependent on mineral production.

"Laramie County has in fact, in recent years, experienced steady growth in terms of employment or even population," said Liu.

Still, other elements of the report offer details that explain why the state is facing an expected decline in revenues of $ 185.4 million over the next three years. Wyoming's mineral resource layoff tax revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was approximately 15% lower than it was in the same quarter last year.

Liu attributed the drop in tax revenue to the drop in natural gas and oil prices over the past year, while production of natural gas and coal also fell by about 10%. The main positive of the report was an increase in oil production, said Liu.

"However, the increase in oil production is not enough to compensate for other declines," said Liu. "This is why, for overall mining income, it is about 15% lower than the same period last year."

At the same time, the unemployment rate in Wyoming increased slightly, from 3.5% in the last quarter to 3.7% this quarter. Liu said the decline was mainly due to Blackjewel's closure of two of its coal mines in Wyoming in July, as the report shows that the state's mining industry has lost 670 jobs, or a decrease of 3.2% compared to the previous year.

"Yet our unemployment rate … is very low," added Liu.

Liu noted that the low unemployment rate is also a result of the aging population in Wyoming. A report from AARP last year found that in 2055, Wyoming's population aged 85 and over is expected to increase by 227%.

"We just don't have enough manpower to replace these retirees, which is why our relatively low unemployment rate will continue," said Liu. "Many companies are looking hard for workers."

In January, the Economic Analysis Division will release an updated report from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group which will provide more details on Wyoming’s long-term economic outlook.