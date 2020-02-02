Report: Redblacks sign kicker Lewis Ward and Punter Richie Leone

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed kickers Lewis Ward and Punter Richie Leone.

Some sources indicate that the Ottawa #Redblacks signed Kicker @ LewyWard17 and Punter @ RichieLeone15 with 1-year contracts. Both had some NFL looks and should be free agents in a few days. #RNation

– Stephen Bunda (@ TSN1200Bunda) February 2, 2020

Ward played USports football with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees. He was CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 and made 92.2 percent of his three-point attempts in 36 CFL games. He struck 94 out of 102 attempts 56 meters in length.

Leone, a two-time CFL all-star punter, led the triple league in the punting average in 2015 and 2016 (49.5 and 49.3).

After the 2016 CFL season, Leone signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but was canceled before the regular season on September 2 for the final squad changes and was a free agent until the job hunt in Ottawa. The 26-year-old was voted out by the University of Houston in the 2014 NFL draft, but went to the training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.