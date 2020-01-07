Report: Red Sox used video replay space to steal plates illegally in 2018

Loading...

The Houston Astros are not the only recent World Series winner that is linked to stealing characters.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the Red Sox used their video playroom to steal plates illegally during the regular season of 2018, when they won 108 games en route to a World Series title.

Compared to the Astros method – allegedly popping a garbage can to warn herds to which places were coming – the Boston system was less direct. Plus, it was only possible with runners on base. Yet MLB has rules against stealing digital signs and according to the Athletic report the Red Sox have violated these.

Three people with the Red Sox told The Athletic that year that some players visited the video replay room during games to get to know the character strings of the opponent. The characters would then be passed on to the dugout and then to runners on second or, in some cases, first base. From there, the runner informed the batter what he could expect.

However, according to the report, the system was not viable during the post-season of 2018. Not only did opponents change their strings more often, MLB placed representatives in the video playback rooms of teams.

Alex Cora was the Boston manager in 2018, and he was also the Houston bank coach in 2017, when the Astros won the World Series while allegedly breaking the MLB rules by bumping into garbage bins from the dugout tunnel. Because MLB weighs discipline for the reported violations, the actions of Cora are interesting.