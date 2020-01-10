Report: Rays trade pitching prospect Matt Liberatore at Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to send highly advertised throwing perspective Matt Liberatore to the St. Louis Cardinals for two outfielders and a Compensation A (post-first round) draft pick, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Tampa Bay receives outfielders Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena in the deal, Passan reports. The team also sends a low-level catch prospect and a Compensation B (post-second round) pick to St. Louis.

Liberatore was a 16th overall choice with the Rays in 2018. After agreeing to a signing bonus of $ 3.5 million, the 20-year-old left-handed man quickly rose into the Rays agricultural system. In 2019, he placed a 3.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 78.1 innings in Class A.

The Rays have reportedly sought out-of-season help in the field. Martinez, 31, had a .269 batting average and .751 OPS with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2019. The 24-year-old Arozarena has only 19 Major League games under his belt.

