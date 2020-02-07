Report: Quickly consider IPO, sales and additional financing

Dive overview:

Oatly is investigating various financing options and possible exit scenarios, including an initial public offering in the next 18 to 24 months, according to unnamed sources mentioned in a report from Mergermarket that was sent to Food Dive. The report also said that Oatly has worked with Goldman Sachs on various strategic options since the end of 2019, but has not formally retained the financial services provider.

According to sources from Mergermarket, Oatly could raise $ 100 million in growth capital from international investors, possibly in the first half of this year. It could also tap into existing investors for additional funding, which could raise $ 20 million, a source said.

The IPO of Oatly can take place in New York, London or possibly both cities, the report says. Another option that Oatly is considering is to sell itself to a large CPG company such as Nestlé, Unilever, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola or the Canadian dairy company Saputo.

Dive Insight:

It is difficult to say at this stage which direction Oatly will follow. But given the popularity of its products – according to sources from Mergermarket, the company has seen triple annual growth for three years in a row and achieved sales of more than $ 100 million in 2017 – it could be profitable by 2021 if it plans to US revenue to double to $ 400 million this year pans out.

Considering the possibility of going outside, the Oatly executive team and investors reportedly took note of Beyond Meat’s successful IPO last May, when the company became the first vegetable food producer to be made public at a major trade show made. The stock of the vegetable food maker zoomed in 163% from $ 25 per share to $ 65.75 on the day of its debut. Although it has had its ups and downs since then, the share rose 46.1% last month. That success has undoubtedly tempted other plant manufacturers to consider going public and raising more money.

Oatly recently positions itself for greater growth, allowing its strategic options to be expanded. Last month it announced a partnership with Starbucks to serve as its oat milk supplier for a trial run at 1,300 cafes in the Midwest. The company also launched its first national British campaign outside of London last month to reach potential customers about ‘the post-milk lifestyle’. Regarding the non-dairy products for frozen desserts from her company, Oatly works with Evergreen Packaging on 100% renewable paper packaging.

If these initiatives provide a major boost to Oatly’s profitability plan, the company could be an attractive acquisition target for the right candidate. This would be the second time the company was taken over. In 2016, Oatly was purchased through a joint venture between Verlinvest, a private equity firm based in Belgium, and China Resources from Hong Kong. Verlinvest is owned by two families that have substantial equity in AB InBev. According to Mergermarket, that joint venture owns approximately 65% ​​shares in Oatly, along with other investors, including the Swedish VC company Industrifonden, Strand Equity Partners of California, the Baltic Sea Foundation Industry Fund, the company’s founders, individuals and employees.

Ooni Toni Petersson, CEO of Oatly, however, sold the company last year in an interview with the UK Press Association, which showed that it could eventually be made public. Petersson has attributed the popularity of Oatly to tapping the global movement into a more sustainable world, adding oat production is much more sustainable than soy and almond. But it can still be a challenge for Oatly to see the same success as Beyond Meat, which had a first mover advantage on the stock market.

Oatly’s competitors in the oats-based beverage area are growing. The Belgian Alpro, who calls Mergermarket the largest global competitor of Oatly, also makes a variety of oats-based drinks, and yogurt giant Chobani has just rolled out four flavors of organic Chobani oat drinks. In addition, factory manufacturer Califia Farms raised $ 225 million with Series D funding last month and is currently valued at around $ 800 million, Mergermarket said. Califia, which also makes oats-based drinks, plans to use the money to launch additional products and expand them globally.

But the vegetable food and beverage market is growing rapidly, which will probably help Oatly consider the options. According to a BIS Research report last year, the market is expected to reach $ 80.43 billion by 2024, with annual growth of 13.82%. This growth stems from more health conscious consumers, an increasing demand for food safety and increasing concern about animal welfare, the report says, expecting all factors that will grow more strongly in the coming years.