Report: Police investigate Gritty for alleged 13-year-old punching

Investigators from Philadelphia are investigating a complaint from a Flyers seasonal ticket holder claiming that his 13-year-old son was beaten by team mascot Gritty, The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

Chris Greenwell claims that Gritty reacted aggressively after his son Brandon “slapped the mascot on the head” during a photo shoot in November for season ticket holders.

As Brandon walked away, Gritty stepped out of his chair, “took a running start” and “hit my son as hard as he could,” Greenwell said Wednesday.

Greenwell told the investigator that he brought his son to a chiropractor a week after the incident, and Brandon was diagnosed with a bruise.

Comcast Spectacor, owner of the Flyers, told the investigator that the claim was being investigated, but the company could not verify the complaint.

Dave Isaac, the Flyers reports reporter for the Courier Post, shared the following statement from the team about the allegations.

#Flyers statement on a claim that Gritty hit a 13-year-old boy in the head: “We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.”

– Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) January 22, 2020

According to the Inquirer, Greenwell filed a complaint with the police on December 21 after he and Comcast Spectacor had been unable to reach an agreement on repairing fences.

The police say: “the investigation is active and still running.”