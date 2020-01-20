The Pentagon faces opposition from environmentalists who oppose the burning of “always available chemicals”, polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) such as fire-fighting foam.

The Sierra Club and Earthjustice, in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper earlier this month, argued that the Pentagon was violating the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by eliminating PFAS by incineration and “must immediately stop burning PFAS until it happens in compliance, “said The Hill.

The allegations prompted the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make a statement on how to deal with the disposal of toxic PFAs.

“Under President Trump, the EPA continues to aggressively implement our PFAS action plan – the most comprehensive, multi-agency plan ever for an emerging chemical,” wrote EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler in a statement. “For the first time in the agency’s history, we have used all of our program offices to create a comprehensive plan that helps states and local communities address PFAS and protect our nation’s drinking water.

“We have continued to develop several key measures, including the maximum pollutant content process that will help affected communities better monitor, identify and address PFAS.”

The chemicals have been linked to cancer, kidney and thyroid disease, and pregnancy complications, the report said.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.