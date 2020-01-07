Report: Panthers who hire Matt Rhule from Baylor as head coach

Loading...

The Carolina Panthers hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as their next head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule who closes a deal to become the next coach of the Carolina Panthers.

– Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Rhule is currently working on a contract with the Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rhule was not only a target of Panthers, but was also considered the number 1 choice for the opening of the New York Giants with the head coach.

The #Panthers hire # Baylor coach Matt Rhule, the source says (as @PeteThamel reported). They work out the deal while we speak. They did not want him to board the #Giants on the plane.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

The Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera for a long time on December 3 and ended the season with only one win in their last 10 games. Rivera was short of the market and signed with the Washington Redskins on January 1.

Rhule, 44, has spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Baylor Bears after four years on the sidelines at Temple. His overall record of 19-20 in Baylor is a bit deceptive because he spent his first two seasons rebuilding the program and led the Bears to a record of 11-3 in 2019 along with a trip to the Sugar Bowl .