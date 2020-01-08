Loading...

Victor Pac from Indiana, Victor Oladipo, plans to make his seasonal debut against the Chicago Bulls on January 29 after missing a year with a ripped quad string in his right knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo tells @Stadium that he plans to make a seasonal debut against Chicago on January 29 and discusses emotions that return from a year-long absence after a torn quad tendon in the knee. Keep looking for my full sitdown. pic.twitter.com/lmzwsKmwav

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

In the second quarter of a January 23, 2019 match against the Toronto Raptors, Oladipo raced the floor trying to stop a transition attack by Pascal Siakam, who was catching a near-full-court pass from Kyle Lowry. Oladipo collapsed under Siakam when the latter player was in the air, and eventually had to be removed from the floor on a stretcher.

The next day it was announced that the then 26-year-old would undergo surgery before the end of the season.

At the time of the incident, the Pacers were 31-15 and had climbed to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Oladipo was the team’s spearhead and praised his work in the coupling (he finished third in the competition in coupling points with 5.1 per game).

Today’s Pacers has managed to stay competitive in his absence by signing guard Malcolm Brogdon last summer to fill the scoring gap and continue to develop young talent such as Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. They are sixth in the east and have a record of 23–14.

The starguard has to be taken slowly after such a long layoff, but the Pacers will hope that he can eventually return to the all-star form (he has been named three times) and add the extra bite they miss as a real threat to make some serious noise in the playoffs.

Oladipo averages 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals at 42.3 percent shooting in 31.9 minutes during the 2018-19 campaign.