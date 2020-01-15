Report: No large drone groups confirmed at night in Colorado

File photo; Dan Cepeda, Oil City News

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – An official investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups over the western plains in the hours after sunset has confirmed nothing illegal or out of the ordinary is still out there.

Investigators will reverse a heat detector plane’s flights to try to confirm the reports made, but they will continue to look for new reports, Colorado officials said Tuesday.

“The Department of Public Security is committed to still collecting investigation results,” said Micki Trost, spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security and Civil Protection in Colorado.

The investigation focused on an area approximately along Interstate 76 through northeastern Colorado, but did not extend to Nebraska or Wyoming, where reports were also made. Several confirmed drone sightings in Colorado turned out to be small hobby drones, well-known airliners or weather phenomena.

For Dan Carlson, who said he discovered and even tracked large drones that traveled remarkably long distances near his farm in Western Nebraska, the summary of the results is not very helpful.

“What I saw was neither a hobby drone nor a civil aviation aircraft,” said Carlson, a retired meteorologist.

Law enforcement officials in eastern Colorado and much of Nebraska have been answering calls for unusual drone sightings for over a month. Drones as big as cars are supposed to fly back and forth in the sky for a long time after sunset.

The F. E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which monitors 150 Minuteman III nuclear missiles in silos scattered across the prairie in the three-state region, declined to participate.

“Our base is a kind of no-fly zone for drones. So we have a training course for unmanned aerial systems (Counter-UAS) that is carried out as part of this installation. However, drones that are sighted outside of this facility are not part of our fleet, ”said the spokesman for the base, Lt. Jon Carkhuff.

Base personnel have not seen any of the alleged drones, he added, despite working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety, working with local law enforcement agencies, noted:

Out of 90 drone reports that were received from November 23 to Monday, police officers confirmed that 14 drones were smaller hobbyists.

Out of 23 drone reports between January 6 and Monday, in which flights of the heat detection aircraft were carried out in collaboration with local investigators, the officers found that 13 drones, stars or planets were minor hobbyists, and six were known Attributed to commercial aircraft or atmospheric conditions. The authorities were unable to identify leaflets for the hobby drones.

Four confirmed sightings of the 23 were not identified.

A drone reportedly flown near a Flight for Life medical helicopter during the day has not been reported in connection with the recent sightings. The investigators were unable to confirm a violation.

Colorado has over 24,000 registered drones and pilots reported over 2,200 drone sightings in Colorado to the FAA in 2018, a press release said.

Strange coast-to-coast drone reports abound on social media, but the local phenomenon may have waned in recent days.

“The sightings and reports in my county have decreased incredibly,” said Morgan County, Colorado, Sheriff David Martin, on Tuesday.

Still, Carlson said he had seen drones four times since January 4, including drones that appeared twice in pairs. While he couldn’t confirm their shape in the dark, the alternating orientation of their blue, white, red, and sometimes green lights indicated rotation, he said.

They came within two to three kilometers of his house and flew about 250 meters high. A drone raced at up to 100 km / h when he drove after it, he said.

He followed the drone over 16 kilometers. Others that he saw flying over the horizon were estimated to be at least 20 miles away over the sparsely populated area north of Sidney, Nebraska.

He usually hears airplanes clearly on cold winter nights, he said.

“It was the kind of night you hear when an airplane flies 30,000 feet. There’s no sound, ”said Carlson.

A drone he saw was hovering over a missile command station within sight of his farm, Carlson said, making him question the Air Force’s refusal.

A military entrepreneur could test new technologies while the military maintains “plausible denial,” he said.

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver