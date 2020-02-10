Report: No deal between Dodgers, Angels for Joc Pederson

A proposed trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels is said not to happen, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

In the deal, outfielder Joc Pederson would have gotten the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo in a trade that was first reported on Tuesday.

No deal between #Dodgers and #Angels, sources tell The Athletic.

– Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) 10 February 2020

Not entirely clear why # Dodgers– # Angel’s trade won’t happen. Apparently it depended on three-team trading that declined in original form. One source: LAD chose another path after # RedSox– # MNTwins could not agree on Graterol. Another: LAA’s Moreno became impatient and pulled a deal.

– Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) 10 February 2020

Reports of the deal came shortly after a cash cracker where the Boston Red Sox would have sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. That deal was delayed because the Red Sox reportedly sought more assets to trade.

On Sunday evening reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicated that the Betts trade would continue with David Price who would join him with the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs and prospect Connor Wong.

Pederson, 27, finished last season with a batting average of 249 and .876 OPS in 149 games to go along with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs. He is a former all-star with six years of experience in the Dutch big league.

Rengifo hit .238 with seven homers and 33 RBI in his first MLB season.