Report: NHL, NHLPA resumes CBA negotiations next week

The NHL and NHLPA will meet in Toronto on Tuesday to resume negotiations on their collective labor agreement, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Rosen adds that this will be the first instance of formal negotiations, since the two parties have chosen not to reopen the current agreement, which will remain in force until the 2021-22 season.

“I hope that the constructive dialogue we had at the time, including some of the changes that we were talking about and that would be part of an CBA expansion, played a role in the CBA not being reopened,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said according to Rosen. “I think they did it on our side, and I think it was a real constructive period. I thought we had made a lot of progress, a lot of progress. Our goal is hopefully now that we will commit ourselves again to continue that progress. “

During his annual press conference at the NHL All-Star Game, Commissioner Gary Bettman said he hoped to return soon to the negotiating table.

“We, especially (Deputy Commissioner) Bill Daly and I, have tried to go back in,” said Bettman. “The Players’ Association took a deep breath. I think that’s more because they did their meetings with the teams …

“My expectation is that we will soon be more energetic than we may have been in recent months. With the press of everything else going on for them and for us, perhaps knowing that there is more time than we had done in September , I would not read anything else but that we are both still focused on it. “

Some of the points of discussion on the way to the negotiations are the amount that players pay in escrow and the participation of players in the Olympic Games.

In an interview with The Canadian Press in September, NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said his party has given up a lot in previous negotiations and does not want this to happen again.

“It’s no secret that the players have made huge concessions to the owners in the last two negotiations,” Fehr said. “There is a general feeling that it would be appropriate if the scales went back a little in the other direction. We will see.”