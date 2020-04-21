Report: New 23-inch iMac coming this 12 months along with ‘low-cost’ 11-inch iPad

A new report nowadays from the China Times states that Apple is arranging to unveil a new 23-inch iMac afterwards this calendar year, along with a new 11-inch iPad Air. The report also elaborates on how COVID-19 is impacting Apple’s planned transition to mini-LED.

The China Moments report was first noticed by Macotakara. This is not the to start with time we’ve read of a new 11-inch iPad. Just yesterday, we noted on an anonymous user on Twitter who indicated that Apple is creating a new 11-inch iPad Air with Contact ID under the screen.

The China Periods report unfortunately doesn’t give a great deal additional facts on the rumored 11-inch iPad. The report basically states that this year’s “low-value iPad Air” will aspect an amplified display screen size of “almost 11 inches” with mass production scheduled for Q3.

Apple presently gives the 10.2-inch iPad, which retails for $329, and the 10.5-inch iPad Air, which retails for $499. Bringing in-display screen Touch ID to the entry-degree 10.2-inch iPad looks unlikely, as the low cost issue is the principal driving variable in its sales. Today’s report even details out that iPad gross sales are on the increase because of to at-household learning rules prompted by COVID-19.

Additionally, the report also claims that Apple is producing a new 23-inch iMac that could be be released in Q4 of this 12 months, with mass output starting in Q3. Apple past updated the iMac in March of final year, bringing new 9th-generation Intel processors.

One particular probability would be that the 23-inch iMac is the exact same actual physical sizing as the existing 21.5-inch design, but with decreased bezel measurements. The iMac is extensive overdue for a design refresh, and this would be a reasonable transform to give additional screen real estate in a very similar bodily footprint.

The report also claims that Apple’s planned changeover to mini-LED has been delayed because of to supply chain disruptions induced by COVID-19. This follows a report from previously currently that reported the 5G iPad Professional with mini-LED experienced been delayed until eventually 2021, but it didn’t specify whether or not other Apple hardware would be affected.

In accordance to the report, Apple had intended to deliver mini-LED to the iPad Pro and MacBook Professional this year, but those people programs have been shifted to 2021 because of to COVID-19 delays. Ming-Chi Kuo experienced beforehand claimed that Apple would release a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED this year, together with 12.9-inch iPad Professional, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Now, what is unclear is irrespective of whether Apple will continue to launch these new products, but with out mini-LED shows. For illustration, reviews indicate that we can assume a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor swap keyboard soon, but what about a new model of the iMac Pro devoid of mini-LED?

The China Times report ought to be treated with some skepticism. Nevertheless, based on this report, merged with other supply chain anecdotes, it appears that Apple’s prepared transition to mini-LED is experiencing many roadblocks thanks to coronavirus, even as Apple iphone output pushes forward.

Read through much more:

FTC: We use cash flow earning automobile affiliate inbound links. More.

Test out 9to5Mac on YouTube for extra Apple news: