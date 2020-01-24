The Saudi crown prince tried to have a comedian and critic with large social media after being kidnapped on US soil, but the FBI stopped it, the Daily Beast reported.

Citing several unnamed U.S. and foreign sources, the news agency reported that an unidentified Saudi Arabian accompanied the father of 27-year-old Abdulrahman Almutairi on a flight to pick him up and bring him back to Saudi Arabia against his will.

“The Saudi government recognized that I was a threat,” Almutairi told the news agency.

The FBI’s intervention dissolved the conspiracy, the news agency reported.

“If I go back to Saudi Arabia, I will be killed at the airport.”

Almutairi previously spoke about the harassment he received as a critic of the Saudi government, including a mysterious phone call from a Saudi trying to take Almutairi home for a “family gathering”.

His Daily Beast report goes one step further.

“I couldn’t afford to speak earlier, my situation was so intense and all I wanted was to come out,” he told the outlet.

Almutairi’s YouTube channel has 200,000 subscribers and his Instagram account has 208,000 followers.

“My criticism of the government will have no effect. There will simply be more people against me,” said Almutairi. “I try not to use the term” political dissident “. I want to influence my country for the better. “

On October 2, 2018, Saudi Arabia agents murdered and dismembered journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul, a crime ordered by the CIA MBS.

